OMFG! Best. News. Ever. Like, EVER!
Somizi asked & Mohale said yes! #Somhale are engaged
Somizi Mhlongo has confirmed that he is engaged to his bae, Mohale Motaung.
He confirmed the news to his team on Metro FM after weekend reports emerged over the weekend. His co-hosts asked if the rumours were true.
"Yes, I did. (It was) on the 'love lock' bridge with the Eiffel Tower behind us. I've watched too many movies obviously," he said.
Somizi insisted that the engagement was not going to be a long one.
"I wanted to wait for the right time to tell everyone, but eish. Paparazzi. I'm not a long time engager. I'm not talking about getting engaged 7 years ago. It must be within a year-ish."
The couple sparked speculation after both were seen with some additional bling on their fingers. (Take a scroll and you'll see the rings for yourself)
In October last year Somizi said that a wedding and baby were on the cards in 2018.
"Next year I will become Mr. Something."
Somizi hinted that he had a major announcement on Sunday evening, leading many fans already popping the champagne.
Don't be sleeping in tomorrow morning. Not because it's Monday and you have to work, but because I have some flaming hot news you don’t wanna miss. Just tune in to the Fresh breakfast show tomor morning on Metro FM— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) March 18, 2018
Here are more snaps of their vaycay in Paris.