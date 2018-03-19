TshisaLIVE

OMFG! Best. News. Ever. Like, EVER!

Somizi asked & Mohale said yes! #Somhale are engaged

19 March 2018 - 05:31 By Jessica Levitt
Somizi and Mohale are engaged to be married! HALALA.
Image: Via Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo has confirmed that he is engaged to his bae, Mohale Motaung.

He confirmed the news to his team on Metro FM after weekend reports emerged over the weekend. His co-hosts asked if the rumours were true.

"Yes, I did. (It was) on the 'love lock' bridge with the Eiffel Tower behind us. I've watched too many movies obviously," he said.

Hello from the other side 🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷

A post shared by Mohale Tebogo Motaung (@mohale_77) on

Somizi insisted that the engagement was not going to be a long one.

"I wanted to wait for the right time to tell everyone, but eish. Paparazzi. I'm not a long time engager. I'm not talking about getting engaged 7 years ago. It must be within a year-ish."

The couple sparked speculation after both were seen with some additional bling on their fingers. (Take a scroll and you'll see the rings for yourself)

My bestie @mohale_77 life is sweeter with u by my side

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

In October last year Somizi said that a wedding and baby were on the cards in 2018.

"Next year I will become Mr. Something."

Somizi hinted that he had a major announcement on Sunday evening, leading many fans already popping the champagne.

Here are more snaps of their vaycay in Paris.

Finally. Off to the French polony. 🇫🇷

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

❤️👌🏾👬💋🙏🏾🇫🇷💯🎈💕🇿🇦

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Being in the moment. With my buddy who just happen to be my lover. @mohale_77

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

