TshisaLIVE

WATCH| 'Pastor' Skolopad gets her preach on!

23 March 2018 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Skolopad was spitting fire and truth.
Skolopad was spitting fire and truth.
Image: Via Skolopad's Instagram

She may have abandoned her gospel music dream like an old weave but Skolopad is still preaching for Jesus.

As Easter approaches Skolopad is preparing to share "the word" and gathered some of her friends around on Human Rights Day to test out her sermon about the dangers of skrrr skrrr boys.

Sis was laying down laws to her giggling audience when she told them that the 'devils' (dodgy men) with "tails" aren't allowed in the temple of God and told women to pray for the demons to be cast out.

"You must pray. You must be strong in faith. You must know where you come from, you are going to the cross because of these demons with tails."

Eish! Does anyone want to book Skolopad for next weekend's services?

