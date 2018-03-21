Malinga's launching his 'kick it safe' condoms

First it was a car tracker... then the water... now he's looking to launch DR Malinga condoms, TshisaLIVE found out why.

Maybe... okay not maybe... Dr Malinga isn't really interested in being a medical doctor but his next direction in business may be as close as he'll get to helping out the health sector in Mzansi.

The musician, who is in the healing music industry, told TshisaLIVE that his condom project has been in the works since 2015.

Malinga, who already has his fingers in different pies such as car tracking and water distribution, said manufacturing condoms was a logical next step.

So why condoms?

"Well, it's quite simple really. I am businessman and there's a need for condoms. I am helping people because I realised that people need a constant reminder to protect themselves against things like HIV. I happen to be in an industry where bashes and parties are some of the popular places where people tend to 'forget themselves' so I am here to help them".

How does one even think about selling condoms when there's so many available brands and they all compete with government's flavoured and free Choice condoms?

Well, Malinga said in his experience too many people were embarrassed to take free condoms and the available brands are too costly, which is where he saw a gap.

The musician said as a businessman he was always looking for ways to make money and never let an opportunity slip through his fingers.

"Ge re vaya mo di clubung, that's where majita ba lathlang site wa bon? And, ba babang ba shy ho kuka tsela tsa mahala so, that's where I as Malinga come in. I'm sure my people won't be embarrassed to carry around a Malinga condom. Batho if ba tlo jana, ha ba jane ka kick it safe with Dr Malinga!"