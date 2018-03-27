2018's biggest mystery: Who bit Beyoncé?!
Chrissy Teigen thinks she knows
Call in SAPS and the Twitter detectives, Beyoncé was bitten and we need answers!
Social media peeps around the world have been playing virtual cluedo ever since Tiffany Haddish told GQ magazine that an actress, who she declined to name, bit Bey at a party last year.
“There was this actress there, that's just, like, doing the mostest....She bit Beyoncé in the face. So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This b*tch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé's friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this b*tch just bit Beyoncé?’ ”
Us:
Also:
The only clues she left about the bitter was that
1. She is an actress
2. She is someone famous enough to score an invite to Bey's parties
3. She is someone Tiffany thought she could fight
4. She was on drugs
The internet went mal, guessing who it could be. One of the first suspects was Sanaa Lathan who had to face the mob and clear her name.
Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite 💋— Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018
Tiffany also shut down guesses that it was Taraji P. Henson.
Even Chrissy Teigen was shooketh and spoke for all of us when she said "I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face".
I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she....is the worst.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018
She later returned to tell the masses that she knew the answer to the mystery but was not sharing.
My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I’VE SAID TOO MUCH— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018
Update it is NOT the person I think is the worst. IM DONE— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018
Meanwhile, we'll just be here till 2020 still trying to figure it out.