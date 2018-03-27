TshisaLIVE

2018's biggest mystery: Who bit Beyoncé?!

Chrissy Teigen thinks she knows

27 March 2018 - 09:16 By Kyle Zeeman
Everyone just wants to know who the mystery actress was that bit Beyoncé.
Image: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Call in SAPS and the Twitter detectives, Beyoncé was bitten and we need answers!

Social media peeps around the world have been playing virtual cluedo ever since Tiffany Haddish told GQ magazine that an actress, who she declined to name, bit Bey at a party last year.

“There was this actress there, that's just, like, doing the mostest....She bit Beyoncé in the face. So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This b*tch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé's friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this b*tch just bit Beyoncé?’ ”

Us:

Also:

The only clues she left about the bitter was that 

1. She is an actress

2. She is someone famous enough to score an invite to Bey's parties

3. She is someone Tiffany thought she could fight

4. She was on drugs

The internet went mal, guessing who it could be. One of the first suspects was Sanaa Lathan who had to face the mob and clear her name.

Tiffany also shut down guesses that it was Taraji P. Henson.

Even Chrissy Teigen was shooketh and spoke for all of us when she said "I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face".

She later returned to tell the masses that she knew the answer to the mystery but was not sharing.

Meanwhile, we'll just be  here till 2020 still trying to figure it out.

