2018's biggest mystery: Who bit Beyoncé?!

Call in SAPS and the Twitter detectives, Beyoncé was bitten and we need answers!

Social media peeps around the world have been playing virtual cluedo ever since Tiffany Haddish told GQ magazine that an actress, who she declined to name, bit Bey at a party last year.

“There was this actress there, that's just, like, doing the mostest....She bit Beyoncé in the face. So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This b*tch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé's friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this b*tch just bit Beyoncé?’ ”

Us: