Moemish! The government added Nadia Nakai's video on YouTube

27 March 2018 - 09:13 By Kyle Zeeman
Nadia Nakai's latest music video was added to the government's YouTube playlist.
Nadia Nakai's latest music video was added to the government's YouTube playlist.
Image: Via Nadia's Instagram

We know that Nadia's fans think she is presidential but even they never thought they would see the day the SA government would share that they had added Nadia Nakai to their personal playlist.

It was probably a mistake but social media was still howling on Monday when the government's official Twitter account tweeted that it had added Nadia's Naaa Meeaan to its list on YouTube.

The account then added Drake, Busiswa and Kwesta to its list.

The tweet was eventually deleted after the moemish was spotted. But that didn't stop Cassper, Nadia and fans from having a field day over it.

