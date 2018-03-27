Moemish! The government added Nadia Nakai's video on YouTube
We know that Nadia's fans think she is presidential but even they never thought they would see the day the SA government would share that they had added Nadia Nakai to their personal playlist.
It was probably a mistake but social media was still howling on Monday when the government's official Twitter account tweeted that it had added Nadia's Naaa Meeaan to its list on YouTube.
The account then added Drake, Busiswa and Kwesta to its list.
The tweet was eventually deleted after the moemish was spotted. But that didn't stop Cassper, Nadia and fans from having a field day over it.
A whole government???? this is LIT!!!! Yazi #Ksazobalit in SA https://t.co/SUz8GXECuD— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) March 26, 2018
So it's official that Naaa Meean is the new National anthem of SA 😎 pic.twitter.com/SgAZ4NSVcK— ....Wesley....🏃 (@Wezz_Lee21) March 26, 2018
@MbalulaFikile is that you? pic.twitter.com/s6qOCXZEPe— Not Yet Uhuru🛰🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@MrTshivhase) March 26, 2018
Lol our government loves our people. We are happy. pic.twitter.com/ZqoF1BOeRe— Abuti Rams (@abutirams) March 26, 2018