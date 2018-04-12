WATCH | Twitter tells Madiba & Tutu to 'voetsek' after Ma Winnie doccie

Mzansi was left shocked and outraged on Wednesday when a tell-all documentary about the life of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was screened, leading to tears and fighting words against Apartheid stalwarts including Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu for apparently "letting the mother of the nation down".

Ma Winnie died at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg last week, with her complex legacy causing fierce debate across the country. Just hours after an official memorial for Ma Winnie was held at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, a documentary about her life aired on eNCA.

The documentary, simply entitled Winnie, made its world premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival last year so you know it was bound to bring fireworks.

Some of the highlights included:

1. STRATCOM head Vic McPherson admits that he had 40 journalists who would write dirt on Winnie