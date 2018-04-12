WATCH | Twitter tells Madiba & Tutu to 'voetsek' after Ma Winnie doccie
Tell-all documentary left the nation in a mess!
Mzansi was left shocked and outraged on Wednesday when a tell-all documentary about the life of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was screened, leading to tears and fighting words against Apartheid stalwarts including Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu for apparently "letting the mother of the nation down".
Ma Winnie died at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg last week, with her complex legacy causing fierce debate across the country. Just hours after an official memorial for Ma Winnie was held at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, a documentary about her life aired on eNCA.
The documentary, simply entitled Winnie, made its world premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival last year so you know it was bound to bring fireworks.
Some of the highlights included:
1. STRATCOM head Vic McPherson admits that he had 40 journalists who would write dirt on Winnie
2. Vic McPherson explains that President PW Botha came up with a psychological warfare against Black people which used various communication for propaganda to discredit Winnie Mandela and other Black leaders. pic.twitter.com/kkWWducPNP— KatlehoMK 🇿🇦 (@KatlehoMK) March 22, 2018
2. Winnie opens up about Archbishop Desmond Tutu pleading for her to apologise at the TRC: "To this day, I ask God to forgive me, for not forgiving Tutu".
Ive watched this video 56 times & i cant get over hearing this quote 👇👇— Motaung Wa Ramokhele (@Mathabo__M) April 3, 2018
"To this day, I ask God to forgive me, for not forgiving him" 💔
Arch Desmond Tutu must lungisa indaba yakhe noJesu manje, Mam'Winnie gave him to God! pic.twitter.com/YB16taM9cz
3. A defiant Winnie says that if negotiations for a transitional government go wrong, she will fight.
This right here !!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾✊🏾✊🏾 #Winnie #WinnieMandela pic.twitter.com/1VBaKRXU5m— The Night King 👑 (@ZweliKing) April 11, 2018
4. Claims that the man who killed Stompie, Jerry Richardson, was a police informer working in Winnie's inner circle.
1/2 #PascaleLamche discusses with @IAmImageNation what happened, both with Stompie Moeketsi, as well as Winnie’s lover. #SWANday @NYWIFT @svatheatre pic.twitter.com/7G9zeKcXcT— 2108 Media (@2108Media) March 31, 2018
Celebs including Nandi Madida, Pearl Thusi and Gigi Lamayne were among hundreds of South Africans who expressed shock and sadness at the documentary.
I’m committing to make sure my daughter watch the #Winnie documentary multiple times over the course of the year. She will learn. She will know.— #CATCHINGFEELINGS (@PearlThusi) April 11, 2018
This documentary, I have so much I want to say but I’m in tears and just heartbroken 😔 #Winnie— Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) April 11, 2018
Many were also left fuming at the revelations and vented their anger and frustration at Madiba and Tutu.
Desmond Tutu has always thought he is Deputy Jesus #Winnie pic.twitter.com/4JPdlpi6RB— DrDeeJay (@Dipuomalakoane) April 11, 2018
Mandela was in jail with a meal everyday, fighting for long pants, while his young wife had to support his kids and liberate a whole country - dodging bullets. His multimillion estate excluded his ex wife. Her land in Qunu was also lost when when he cut matrimonial ties #Winnie pic.twitter.com/wn4j84MVWL— Ayanda M* (@Ayola_M) April 11, 2018
If you were one of the few who missed the documentary or only have free TV, here's where you can watch it over the next few days.