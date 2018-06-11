IN MEMES
'What muthi is this?' - OPW Bride has 4 kids at 28 & is body goals
Having kids can take its toll on a woman's body but not Nothando, who showed up on Our Perfect Wedding shining like a diamond, and left the internet puzzled.
Like, can we just discuss for ten marks how Nothando has had four kids, while also raising another child from her hubby's previous relationship, and still managed to rock it in both a white dress and traditional clothes.
We were like...
Come chomi, hlala phansi la and spill your secrets
And it seems like we weren't the only ones!
The internet was stumped at the mystery and were doing the most to try get amadirections to the fountain of youth.
This girl's bpdy after 4 kids is GOALS!!! #OPW #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/fQ7iuAcHmp— Manzila (@siyandam) June 10, 2018
She looks gorgeous her body my worddddd for someone with 4 kids #opwmzansi— Sinovuyo (@Snosh0zza) June 10, 2018
Makoti is 28 with 4 kids. I feel like I have wasted my youth #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/qn15xQ9rxV— Babes wa makhekhe (@Connie_Setladi) June 10, 2018
#opwmzansi that figure after giving birth 4 times.... pic.twitter.com/vQRw4shbbG— Ngwana Mosotho (@91beautifulstar) June 10, 2018
The bride. What a yeses! She is one of the best, to ever appear on #OurPerfectWedding #OPWMzansi 😍❤ pic.twitter.com/MUor45yMUl— Oletilwe Peterson (@Iam_Kardas) June 10, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding— @ZodwaLibram (@Zodwa_Wabantu) June 10, 2018
28 and she already has 4 kids of her own 🤔 I feel left behind pic.twitter.com/PcRPyNVoUR
Love the dress on her, what a body 😍😍😍 wamuhle uMaNtshangase #OPWMzansi— Ayanda M* (@Ayola_M) June 10, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding 4 kids ka 28years pic.twitter.com/7i0ddan11T— Phuti (@phutimokgohloa) June 10, 2018
Sadly, it looks like her facebeat master let her down on the day, with Twitter poking fun at the make-up artist who dolled her up for the wedding.
Her make up is on point hey #opw pic.twitter.com/6GVeIUxcSG— IG: Gummy Bear (@GabaDacious) June 10, 2018
#OPW Makeup Ka nnete changes a person. She looks so different, nkare ase yena #OPWMZANSI pic.twitter.com/DhHpDyVptv— MmantepaAnnahSegooa (@MmantepaAnnah) June 10, 2018
Anyways, perhaps the secret is in the fact that she works away from home, a whole 250 kilometres away, and comes home to her husband and kids only on weekends.
Long distance relationships are no joke but Twitter relationship experts thought this one was going to last. Even if the groom loves sleeping almost as much as he loves his wife.
HALALA!!!!!!!!!!— Mona Skenjana (@MonaMonyane) June 10, 2018
So daddy lives with the kids and mommy comes to visit on weekends?
Wow...
look at God! 🙌🏾#OurPerfectWedding #Opw #opwmzansi pic.twitter.com/iJJXD7Nn8K
Dude is so sleepy you can just snatch his wife in front of him he wouldn't notice#opwmzansi #opw #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/6WwlyyZRLd— kenz (@Bokenza1) June 10, 2018