'What muthi is this?' - OPW Bride has 4 kids at 28 & is body goals

Having kids can take its toll on a woman's body but not Nothando, who showed up on Our Perfect Wedding shining like a diamond, and left the internet puzzled.

Like, can we just discuss for ten marks how Nothando has had four kids, while also raising another child from her hubby's previous relationship, and still managed to rock it in both a white dress and traditional clothes.

We were like...

Come chomi, hlala phansi la and spill your secrets