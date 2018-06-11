TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES

'What muthi is this?' - OPW Bride has 4 kids at 28 & is body goals

11 June 2018 - 10:07 By Kyle Zeeman
Nothando had people looking on their gps for the directions to the fountain of youth.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

Having kids can take its toll on a woman's body but not Nothando, who showed up on Our Perfect Wedding shining like a diamond, and left the internet puzzled.

Like, can we just discuss for ten marks how Nothando has had four kids, while also raising another child from her hubby's previous relationship, and still managed to rock it in both a white dress and traditional clothes.

We were like...

Come chomi, hlala phansi la and spill your secrets

And it seems like we weren't the only ones!

The internet was stumped at the mystery and were doing the most to try get amadirections to the fountain of youth.

Sadly, it looks like her facebeat master let her down on the day, with Twitter poking fun at the make-up artist who dolled her up for the wedding.

Anyways, perhaps the secret is in the fact that she works away from home, a whole 250 kilometres away, and comes home to her husband and kids only on weekends.

Long distance relationships are no joke but Twitter relationship experts thought this one was going to last. Even if the groom loves sleeping almost as much as he loves his wife.

