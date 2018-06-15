AKA says he respects Cass... but not so much as a musician

If L-Tido had a magic lamp, we're sure he would ask for a collab between AKA and his rival Cassper Nyovest, but AKA says that day may never happen.

There have been fresh calls for the pair to put the beef back in the fridge, but the Super Mega told TshisaLIVE that as much as he admires Cass's business mind, he's not sold on his music skills.

"I don't think about Cassper. I respect him as a businessman. I respect him as an entrepreneur but I don't know if I respect him as a musician."

He said the pair would "never" collaborate, but then laughed it off as just a joke.

But what does he think Cassper, or anyone else for that matter, thinks of him?

"I don't think about what people think of me," he said.

Cassper also responded to the calls last week, telling L-Tido that being friends with AKA was "never gonna happen".