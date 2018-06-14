Here's why AKA decided to spill the tea on Bonang & his personal life on #TouchMyBlood
AKA has had the internet in a mess for much of the last two weeks after releasing a track that referenced some of his previous relationships.
Beyonce dropped some major files about an ex-lover that fans were convinced was Bonang, but the Super Mega wasn't about to stop there.
At an exclusive listening session on Wednesday night, AKA also gave fans a first listen to the track Daddy Issues II which again touches on themes of heartbreak and his baby mama.
"Every single situation that we face feels like Déjà vu. My n*gger don't ever ever love a woman more than she loves you. All my n*ggers telling me that life goes on. Tell me what is the reason that I am so far gone? F*ck your social media encyclopedia."
There were also fire lines like: "I got so many cuts, do you have the bandage?" and suggestions about the toll it had on his family.
"Everyone's got their armour on, that's Joburg. The last b**ch brought bodyguards just in case we bumped into the baby mama buying groceries. Squad checking for the other ma when you pour a glass and you toasting. Is that not some h*e shit?... All I ever wanted was for you to go to bed and hit me with a text, (but) everything is hunky dory when we on the jet," he spits on another part of the track.
AKA performs Daddy Issues 2 while sitting with his daughter #TouchMyblood pic.twitter.com/gHy3XCxN6G— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) June 13, 2018
It's a raw AKA that many fans were surprised to see, and the star told TshisaLIVE that he felt comfortable speaking about his ex because it was something he lived.
"I lived it. I think the definition of an artist, to me, is someone who can be vulnerable and honest. They open themselves to anything. At the end of the day, my music has to be a reflection of my life and it just so happens that my life is under a microscope."
AKA said that he had always spoken about his relationships in the past, and saw it as part of the writing process.
He also said the story of the album was so much more than his experiences on love.
"The biggest story I want to tell with this album is that I came into this industry as a boy and now I am a man."
The star told fans shortly after the release of Beyonce that he was not the first artist to write a song about a woman.
"The way some people are carrying on, you’d swear that I’m the 1st artist to write a song about a woman," he tweeted.