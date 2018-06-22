Thando T is having a party the same time as Bonang, but ain't competing
Thando Thabethe has hit back at suggestions she is competing with Bonang, after it was announced that she was having a birthday celebration on the same night and venue as Queen B.
Both celebs have been promoting their party this weekend at Taboo, with completely different line-ups and no mention of the other on posters promoting their events.
OMG!!!! 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀💐💐💖🙏🏽💖🔥🙏🏽💖🔥💖 @Taboo_jhb is gonna be a MESS!! pic.twitter.com/ZWIqm9RPLb— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) June 21, 2018
so it's the same day as @Thando_Thabethe 's?? Yooooooooooohhhh 💃🕺kozoba lit moes pic.twitter.com/KaCtRemtuw— 👑Kgosigadi👑 (@Tamar_Dimplez) June 22, 2018
But the people were confused and thought someone may have been copying the other.
So, when Thando took to Instagram to punt her party, some fans pounced and asked her what the heck was going on.
She didn't respond on Insta, but rather took to Twitter to clear the air and tell the haters that "women can party together, believe it or not."
My instagram comments😂😂😂 YES @bonang_m and I are celebrating our birthday at taboo ON THE SAME DAY!!! Women can party together believe it or not❤️❤️— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) June 21, 2018
Thando has BEEN celebrating her birthday and had several parties this week with several parties this week.
Speaking to Slikour earlier this year, Thando said she was pushing for women to be united in the industry.
"For the longest time, there has been a conversation that women can't unite and that is far from the truth. Even the term' it girls', it stays to say that women can't coexist, while we are okay with men co-existing."