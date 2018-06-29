TshisaLIVE

Vusi leaves Survivor SA and he's got revenge on his mind

29 June 2018 - 09:09 By Jessica Levitt
Vusi has left and Mzansi is depro.
Image: Supplied

One of Survivor South Africa's firm favourites was voted out of the game on Thursday night and fans are beyond depressed.

Vusi won over audiences with his shy nature and stealth moves as he played the game and didn't make himself a target.

Vusi is out of the game.
Image: Supplied

But when he won a few challenges for his tribe, he went from not being noticed to being a big player. He said he knew he had become a target and was voted out because the tribe was "scared of him."

Vusi lost around 9kgs on the island.
Image: Supplied

As soon as he left the island, he said he wanted a single malt but would settle for a beer. He also lost around 9kgs while on the island and has been using his time in Ponderosa, the villa where the jury stays for the rest of the game, to plot and figure out who will get his vote for the prize money.

Vusi warned his fellow survivors that they should be aware of who they cross now because it is those people who decide who will get the money.

Meanwhile, we're still here reaching for tissues. G'bye Vusi.

Vusi was oh so close to winning immunity
Image: Supplied

