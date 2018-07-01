TshisaLIVE

Boity gets some new ink & the streets have lost their mind

01 July 2018 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Boity has a Hindu greeting tattooed on his arm.
Boity has a Hindu greeting tattooed on his arm.
Image: Via Boity's Instagram

Boity had the streets in all kinds of moods this week when she posted a picture of her new tat, with fans split between being impressed and very confused.

The TV star got the social media yard talking when she showed off the ink, a dove under the words "Namaste: The God in me bows to the God in you."

The post drew thousands of likes and retweets, but also started a conversation larger than FNB Stadium.

Real or fake? Hers or nah?

Before the streets got into what it all means, they had a fierce debate about whether that arm even belongs to Boity and if it was temporary.

They look at everything from the way the ink dried to the colour of her forearm.

What does it all mean?

That quote also tripped people up. It was like a higher grade English class and had the masses grabbing paper to break it down slowly.

But what about her job?

Others were just worried she might never get another job where they have strong policies against tattoos.

Just love

But it is Boity. And, well, her stans will always be stanning.

Dawn T King on being a traditional healer: I will open a practice one day

"I would love to have a dedicated practice, and essentially that is what I need to have"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Boity's bday message to herself | This is the year where I became more awakened to who I truly am

Boity's birthday message to herself is goals.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Boity has no time for men or a TV return just yet

It has been a minute since actress Boity Thulo was last seen on TV screens but a return to the small screen isn't on the cards for the entrepreneur, ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Azania Mosaka on 'Migos Scandal': It was absolutely traumatic TshisaLIVE
  2. OPINION | I'm sorry Rach, but Siya will always be somebody's type TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Inside Bonang’s glam home TshisaLIVE
  4. Whuu shem! | This #LTDWS season needed Diva, Khanyi & Thami's FIRE TshisaLIVE
  5. Azania Mosaka on 'Migos Scandal': It was absolutely traumatic TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man kills five in newspaper attack
Two rhinos nearly charge into car of people at safari park
X