Boity gets some new ink & the streets have lost their mind
Boity had the streets in all kinds of moods this week when she posted a picture of her new tat, with fans split between being impressed and very confused.
The TV star got the social media yard talking when she showed off the ink, a dove under the words "Namaste: The God in me bows to the God in you."
The post drew thousands of likes and retweets, but also started a conversation larger than FNB Stadium.
Real or fake? Hers or nah?
Before the streets got into what it all means, they had a fierce debate about whether that arm even belongs to Boity and if it was temporary.
They look at everything from the way the ink dried to the colour of her forearm.
I already see people going to get tatoos just because a celeb did it. Only to find the celeb had a temporary one and you are stuck with a permanent one 😂😂 shame pic.twitter.com/tnLMajt6Vi— ♤I Am She♤ (@bailey_bernice) June 27, 2018
Have you done a tatto before ?? pic.twitter.com/hSzDTeLeti— 𝕸𝖆𝖘𝖎 𝕭𝖆𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖊 (@Masi_Balane) June 27, 2018
Looks permanent to me pic.twitter.com/NHhAdqJmag— ☆Too fresh Nigga☆🇿🇦 (@J_RoxDerealest) June 27, 2018
What does it all mean?
That quote also tripped people up. It was like a higher grade English class and had the masses grabbing paper to break it down slowly.
I got lost trying to understand the God in me bows to the God in you... Like kanjani ?? 💭💭💭 pic.twitter.com/mq4dKx1dkY— Call me Au💛✨ (@Leratoo_Mokoena) June 27, 2018
What does Namatse mean if thts the word🤔— Y O N G A M O U R (@nteta_yongama) June 27, 2018
Dope tatoo though💪🔥
What's written there at the top? pic.twitter.com/NiO3mGNLIj— Fandisa Rani (@RaniFandisa) June 27, 2018
But what about her job?
Others were just worried she might never get another job where they have strong policies against tattoos.
You won't get a job ko @SAPoliceService 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6zGFT2b43l— Oratilwe and 20 others (@LEE_FLAV) June 27, 2018
"Eish, now it is going to be difficult for you to get a job" 😂😂😂😂😂— MrBuckCorpEnt (@ObVaughn) June 27, 2018
Awesome ink👌 pic.twitter.com/a6w4ZYYlQb
Just love
But it is Boity. And, well, her stans will always be stanning.
I love the message.. Too deep for the shallow mind. pic.twitter.com/3ZA7WMZaZg— Luthando HomoSapien (@Luthando_Siphos) June 27, 2018