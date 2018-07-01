Sjava: I'm just trying to make my mom proud

Ever since Sjava returned home after scooping a BET award at the prestigious ceremony last Sunday, it has been evident that all he wants is to fly the flag high and make his mom proud.

Sjava was welcomed home in true Mzansi style at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday where hundreds of fans gathered.

There was also a press conference held in his honour.

Sjava's mom said she was proud of his achievement, and he was excited about bringing joy to her life.