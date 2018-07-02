'English just left the group' - 3 OPW moments that had the streets howling

What would Sunday nights be without the Mzansi-wide Twitter conference to discuss Our Perfect Wedding? Every week there is something, and this week it was moemishes in the same WhatsApp group as Bantu Holomisa and his fish analogy blush.

Monica and Nhlonipho Simelane's wedding was a fairytale, with decor and attire that had the internet in all kinds of feels. Even the food looked on point, with creamed spinach making an appearance for the people.