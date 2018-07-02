TshisaLIVE

'English just left the group' - 3 OPW moments that had the streets howling

02 July 2018 - 10:51 By Kyle Zeeman
Monica and Nhlonipho Simelane were goals, but their guests and MC struggled.
Image: Via Our Perfect Wedding Twitter

What would Sunday nights be without the Mzansi-wide Twitter conference to discuss Our Perfect Wedding? Every week there is something, and this week it was moemishes in the same WhatsApp group as Bantu Holomisa and his fish analogy blush.

Monica and Nhlonipho Simelane's wedding was a fairytale, with decor and attire that had the internet in all kinds of feels. Even the food looked on point, with creamed spinach making an appearance for the people.

But the Twitter streets were not really here for the nice things, they were much more entertained by the guests at the event, who were slipping up like a drunk person on a wet floor.

1. 'I am now ancouning (announcing) you husband and wife'

One of the groom's besties figured he was a preacher and jumped on the mic for a moment to declare the couple husband and wife. But he struggled with the word "announcing" and the people were howling.

2. OPW 'appreciation' week

That wasn't the only slip up. One of the other guests wrote a whole essay about the couple, but struggled to pronounce some of the words. Eish, it was hard. 

3. Guava is the new pink

The streets were also shocked when the bride chose pink dresses for her bridesmaids, but referred to it as guava. 

The people: What are your wedding colours?

Bride: White, guava and a touch of spirit

