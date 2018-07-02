'English just left the group' - 3 OPW moments that had the streets howling
What would Sunday nights be without the Mzansi-wide Twitter conference to discuss Our Perfect Wedding? Every week there is something, and this week it was moemishes in the same WhatsApp group as Bantu Holomisa and his fish analogy blush.
Monica and Nhlonipho Simelane's wedding was a fairytale, with decor and attire that had the internet in all kinds of feels. Even the food looked on point, with creamed spinach making an appearance for the people.
But the Twitter streets were not really here for the nice things, they were much more entertained by the guests at the event, who were slipping up like a drunk person on a wet floor.
1. 'I am now ancouning (announcing) you husband and wife'
One of the groom's besties figured he was a preacher and jumped on the mic for a moment to declare the couple husband and wife. But he struggled with the word "announcing" and the people were howling.
Warrisdis? Aonsounding?🤣🤣🤣 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/Lld9Cs1kTK— You are awesome, thats why I (@LessyJantjie) July 1, 2018
This pastors was hired finish and klaar😂😂😂— S_@count your blessings (@SDlamtown2) July 1, 2018
After this he is going straight to the tarven ..what a joke...#opwmzansi #opw #opw pic.twitter.com/W3ExwfdWzd
#OPW— #SanctuaryLove (@Anelisa_Sibanda) July 1, 2018
"I am now ancouning you... " does the word even exist pic.twitter.com/uXKZBhxl6i
2. OPW 'appreciation' week
That wasn't the only slip up. One of the other guests wrote a whole essay about the couple, but struggled to pronounce some of the words. Eish, it was hard.
Never try dis ever ever again.. Stick to venac 😂😂😂😂😂 #OPW pic.twitter.com/9gY7Rr9Mca— T H A N D O (@QueenThando_) July 1, 2018
Ereng "Appreciation" mongwaneng#OPW pic.twitter.com/KaZX9tjf7Z— Thembelihle Mtshali (@uLeeHle) July 1, 2018
Did she say??Marriage Is full of appreation#OurPerfectWedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/CXRTeTeYJT— PhashaSekhukhune (@PhashaSekhukhu1) July 1, 2018
#OPW "never go a day with showing aprehation" pic.twitter.com/zDXIhG7rCO— P r u (@prewprudence) July 1, 2018
The English is loosing you my sister #OurPerfectWedding #opw pic.twitter.com/GtmSTRNeVX— Ramaano Mphigalale (@carraotboi_r) July 1, 2018
3. Guava is the new pink
The streets were also shocked when the bride chose pink dresses for her bridesmaids, but referred to it as guava.
The people: What are your wedding colours?
Bride: White, guava and a touch of spirit
Guava and a touch of spirit #OurPerfectWedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/wTEuL3WmxO— Nzo Shamase (@SerenityNzo) July 1, 2018
How do we expect to qualify for World Cups if we refer to pink as "guava"😒 Satafrica😔 #OPW— IAmDineo🎮 (@in2rudatweets) July 1, 2018
#OPW I didn't know that there is a colour called guava. pic.twitter.com/HUsDKskExD— Yungin (@RealBeezySA) July 1, 2018
#OPW— NiqueP🌹💖 (@Monique_Pfumiey) July 1, 2018
I know I'm not the only one who called that "guava" colour ka pink😛😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SLckXoWjgH
#OPW What's with bright dress colours? Or is guava the bride's childhood favorite colour? pic.twitter.com/31Aw4C6T4a— Just Koki (@Mys_koki_M) July 1, 2018