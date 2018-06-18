TshisaLIVE

Twitter: Finally OPW gives us a bride that's not about the 'bekezela' life

18 June 2018 - 10:54 By Chrizelda Kekana
OPW's Cabo and Abraham are happy in their second marriage.
OPW's Cabo and Abraham are happy in their second marriage.
Image: Via Twitter/Mzansi Magic

After weeks and weeks of complaining that OPW brides seemed to be pushing the bekezela movement, viewers of the reality show were satisfied this past Sunday as they met a bride who believed in YOLO (You only live once) as opposed to ukubekezela.

Cabo has ended her first wedding because she wasn't a believer of ukubekezela and upon leaving she re-united with the love of her life, Abraham, who she married on OPW

The act of ukubekezela aka "the woman must withstand anything that happens in her marriage and stay married against all odds" is a principle many of the older women in the black community (particularly) believe in. That principle is passed on from generation to generation, except young women are growing tired of it.

It usually involves staying in your marriage despite a cheating or abusive partner.

However, in the time where abuse and femicide stats continue to rise, tweeps were glad to find a bride who "put her life first". They had just the right memes:

Twitter was genuinely happy for the bride and her stance on ukubekezela.

However after seeing the ring that the husband choose for her, they were a bit confused. This is because, despite the ring having "97" diamonds, it still looked like the "bekezela ring".

In case you don't know what the bekezela ring looks like.... We got you fam!

Cassper labels 'show off' critics insecure

You have a problem with Cass? Take a ticket and wait for him outside.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Nasty C on getting nudes in the DMs and shooting his shot overseas

From jamming with the locals in Germany to his obsession with jollof, we got the answers, fam!
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Amanda du-Pont blesses herself with a McLaren worth over R3-million

Amanda du Pont is clearly winning at this life thing... and if it was a race she'd probably get there first in her McLaren!
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Liesl Ahlers' Daylight bags 4 nods at Realtime International Film Festival

Digging into her personal funds pays off for local female film producer.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. From 'Cassper subs' to juicy files: 12 fire quotes from AKA's #TouchMyBlood TshisaLIVE
  2. Forget the vosho, these Cassper dance moves will leave you twisted TshisaLIVE
  3. Sjoe! Babes shows off major booty in a sheer dress TshisaLIVE
  4. Here's why AKA decided to spill the tea on Bonang & his personal life on ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Zinhle supports AKA & 3 other mega moments from the#TouchMyBlood party TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

6 big moments from opening weekend of Fifa World Cup you may have missed
Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
X