Twitter: Finally OPW gives us a bride that's not about the 'bekezela' life
After weeks and weeks of complaining that OPW brides seemed to be pushing the bekezela movement, viewers of the reality show were satisfied this past Sunday as they met a bride who believed in YOLO (You only live once) as opposed to ukubekezela.
Cabo has ended her first wedding because she wasn't a believer of ukubekezela and upon leaving she re-united with the love of her life, Abraham, who she married on OPW
The act of ukubekezela aka "the woman must withstand anything that happens in her marriage and stay married against all odds" is a principle many of the older women in the black community (particularly) believe in. That principle is passed on from generation to generation, except young women are growing tired of it.
It usually involves staying in your marriage despite a cheating or abusive partner.
However, in the time where abuse and femicide stats continue to rise, tweeps were glad to find a bride who "put her life first". They had just the right memes:
"Abantu a ba yeke ukubekezela" i love this episode already 😂😂😂 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/MhcWCZisMP— BecauseTeekayIsPretty (@Tumikay_) June 17, 2018
Bekezela for who for what and why??? PREACH! #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/khBxSqjagm— BecauseTeekayIsPretty (@Tumikay_) June 17, 2018
Makoti is preaching the good word. Say no to bekezela and yes to YOLO #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/oQYZ7jlSit— You know we could all be reading a book right now. (@2LeeeSan) June 17, 2018
Lento yoma bekezela iyaphela Today😂😂😂 Ladies😂 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/jmH1bW6QtP— STRINGS and BLING (@UnathiSithole) June 17, 2018
Twitter was genuinely happy for the bride and her stance on ukubekezela.
However after seeing the ring that the husband choose for her, they were a bit confused. This is because, despite the ring having "97" diamonds, it still looked like the "bekezela ring".
Did I just see the "Bekezela" ring ? #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/6132HaBniF— D I N E O (@Diineo_p) June 17, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding 97 daimonds in one ring....That levels on another level pic.twitter.com/p7tKxD2mcM— Nelz The First Lady (@First_Nelz) June 17, 2018
The husband chose the ring and he chose the bekezela ring...so much for not bekezelaring😂😂😂 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/S3kxWk4B1r— BecauseTeekayIsPretty (@Tumikay_) June 17, 2018
In case you don't know what the bekezela ring looks like.... We got you fam!
The bekezela ring💍— funeka (@FunekaGalada) May 20, 2018
Look like this one😃 pic.twitter.com/L0YW9MiuOQ