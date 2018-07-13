TshisaLIVE

Pastor Zondo turned to alcohol after leaked nude

13 July 2018 - 10:22 By Kyle Zeeman
Pastor Zondo has picked up the pieces of his life after a nude video of him was leaked.
Pastor Zondo has picked up the pieces of his life after a nude video of him was leaked.
Image: Via Pastor Zondo's Facebook page

Pastor Sthembiso Zondo was so defeated after a video of him walking around in his birthday suit was leaked online that he turned to alcohol to help him cope.

The pastor and presenter on Ukhozi FM made headlines when the video, taken inside of his house, went viral three years ago. He went on a fast shortly after but told Move that he soon turned to alcohol and got addicted to fire water.  

"When I couldn't motivate anyone, I lost my mind. I could not do without alcohol, I could not think. The thing about addiction is that it doesn't only hurt you but it also hurts the people who love and care for you. When you are an addict, you don't see the pain that you are causing.""

Zondo recently returned to Ukhozi FM, to provide motivation on Dudu "Lady D" Khoza's popular show.

He also continues to provide motivation through his Facebook supporters page, which includes advice about not being defeated by your past mistakes.

"A problem is not a problem but how u see a problem is a problem. Don't take a permanent decision under a temporary circumstances. Yonke into iyadlula.umuntu okugilile akazushaywa nguwe kodwa uzoshaywa la eya khona. Suka eduze komuntu okukhalisayo nokukhuba umoya, ungavalelisi kodwa akabone nje ungasekho," he wrote in a recent post

How Naomi Campbell censored SA media

For all that Naomi Campbell wanted to honour Nelson Mandela when she visited Johannesburg this week, she failed to match his respect for press ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Twitter wants to cancel Nicole Nyaba after AKA receipts

But could it all be a stunt for his latest music video?
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Masechaba on split from hubby: 'Sometimes, the best thing to do is the hardest'

"Often, people keep up pretenses because of the fear to be seen as failures or to lose credibility. We forget that the best gift you can give to the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cassper's response to this fan about AKA is helluva spicy TshisaLIVE
  2. Twitter wants to cancel Nicole Nyaba after AKA receipts TshisaLIVE
  3. Masechaba on split from hubby: 'Sometimes, the best thing to do is the hardest' TshisaLIVE
  4. Did AKA just weigh in on Emtee's 'stage collapse'? TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Sbu gives Emtee some words of encouragement TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

I am… Janna Jihad, the youngest journalist in the world
Lekota defends his views on land expropriation, supports King Zwelithini
X