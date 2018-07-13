Pastor Zondo turned to alcohol after leaked nude

Pastor Sthembiso Zondo was so defeated after a video of him walking around in his birthday suit was leaked online that he turned to alcohol to help him cope.

The pastor and presenter on Ukhozi FM made headlines when the video, taken inside of his house, went viral three years ago. He went on a fast shortly after but told Move that he soon turned to alcohol and got addicted to fire water.

"When I couldn't motivate anyone, I lost my mind. I could not do without alcohol, I could not think. The thing about addiction is that it doesn't only hurt you but it also hurts the people who love and care for you. When you are an addict, you don't see the pain that you are causing.""

Zondo recently returned to Ukhozi FM, to provide motivation on Dudu "Lady D" Khoza's popular show.