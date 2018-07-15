Yvonne Chaka Chaka to go back to school, applies at Harvard

Veteran muso Yvonne Chaka Chaka has BEEN preaching the virtues of education and even plans to return to school herself to study public health at Harvard or John Hopkins University.

Ma Yvonne has made education one of her goals, encouraging government to do more to help make it easier for students who are studying through initiatives to improve sanitation and classrooms in schools.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Ma Yvonne said that she was also leading by example by applying to study at two top schools in America.

"Education plays a special role in my life. I mean, I continued studying. I am applying to do my public health (degree) at either Harvard or John Hopkins (in Baltimore, Maryland). I don't want to talk about it too much because if I have to drop out, I will be miserable," she said with a laugh.

Ma Yvonne was recently honoured with a honorary doctorate degree in law (LLD) from Rhodes University. She had received a honorary degree from UKZN in 2012.