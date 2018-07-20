Claire Mawisa on AKA's 'toxic' content comments: It's not Instagram, it's you
Claire Mawisa has weighed in on AKA's claim that he is contemplating leaving Instagram because of the pressure it puts on young people, saying it was all about the user not the service.
AKA sparked debate this week when he took to Twitter to claim that he was "legit thinking of quitting Instagram" because of its potential harm and "toxic" content.
Among the hundreds who added their views to his comments was TV personality Claire Mawisa.
She retweeted one of the rapper's posts and simply said: "It's not Instagram. It's you."
It moved the debate to Claire's page, where she clarified that it was about the user and not the service.
Some challenged her by saying the platform was making people want things they don't need. She responded by telling them to "think" and question where the platform's content came from.
"Where does the content come from? Who loads the pictures? Who's showing off possessions in an attempt to appear 'more than'? A platform is nothing without users. Think," she wrote.
When contacted by TshisaLIVE, Claire's management said she had made her views clear on social media and had nothing further to add.
Meanwhile, AKA has still not left the 'gram, posting to the service since his rant. Maybe he's as addicted to some people's Instagram Stories as we are?