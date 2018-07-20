Claire Mawisa on AKA's 'toxic' content comments: It's not Instagram, it's you

Claire Mawisa has weighed in on AKA's claim that he is contemplating leaving Instagram because of the pressure it puts on young people, saying it was all about the user not the service.

AKA sparked debate this week when he took to Twitter to claim that he was "legit thinking of quitting Instagram" because of its potential harm and "toxic" content.

Among the hundreds who added their views to his comments was TV personality Claire Mawisa.

She retweeted one of the rapper's posts and simply said: "It's not Instagram. It's you."