Mshoza to take legal action after fake claims Cassper owes her R100K
Mshoza is set to take legal action against fraudsters, who have set up a fake Twitter account using her name and has claimed that Cassper Nyovest owes her R100,000.
The kwaito star is gatvol of people using her name to try to get attention, and is serious about making an example of this situation.
The fake account caused a stir on Thursday when it claimed that Cassper had asked Mshoza to borrow some coins to help him #FillUpFNBStadium.
It's time I speak out. Last year I got an email from Cassper asking me to give him R100k and he will give it back after FU FNB stadium well as a good woman I wanted to help and I sent the R100k, but since then his ignoring my calls and emails I didn't want this go to twitter.— Queen Mshoza (@OfficialMshoza) July 19, 2018
The time when I was going through the pain of abuse he sent me a WhatsApp text telling me to be strong few weeks later I asked him about my money he blueticked me.— Queen Mshoza (@OfficialMshoza) July 19, 2018
Cassper responded to the claims, and the storm it had created, by calling it a way to get Mzansi talking.
The easiest way to get South Africa talking. Insert my name and BOOM https://t.co/JpU6kg9qbT— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) July 19, 2018
Mshoza's management told TshisaLIVE that the account was fake and that she was tired of people dragging her name through the mud.
"@OfficialMshoza is fake. Mshoza currently has no Twitter account and cannot tweet, through her brand management's account. We would like to distance ourselves from any false claims and ask fans to please help us report the account. We are tired of people trying to use Mshoza's brand for their gain," her manager Thanduxolo Jindela said.
He said they would be taking legal action against the account holder and anyone else who wanted to destroy the star's image.
"Our legal team is currently dealing with this matter. It's brand damaging. We do not approve of such and that person will be dealt with, whoever it is."