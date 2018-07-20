Mshoza to take legal action after fake claims Cassper owes her R100K

Mshoza is set to take legal action against fraudsters, who have set up a fake Twitter account using her name and has claimed that Cassper Nyovest owes her R100,000.

The kwaito star is gatvol of people using her name to try to get attention, and is serious about making an example of this situation.

The fake account caused a stir on Thursday when it claimed that Cassper had asked Mshoza to borrow some coins to help him #FillUpFNBStadium.