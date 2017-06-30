TshisaLIVE

Here's why Nonhle Thema won't be at the V-Entertainment reunion

Nonhle Thema is very busy studying.
Image: JAMES OATWAY

Some of V-Entertainment's most famous hosts are set to reunite this evening for a massive one-hour long send off, but former TV star Nonhle Thema will not be joining the party.

Nonhle told TshisaLIVE that she would not make an appearance alongside the likes of Scoop Makhathini, Shelton Forbes, Lalla Hirayama, Nomuzi Mabena and Denise Zimba because she was busy with her studies.

"I would have loved to be there but I was told about it too late and filming clashed with my study schedule," she said.

Nonhle revealed that she is currently studying real estate and often had classes during the day.

"I have been super busy with my classes and trying to stay afloat. I am really getting into it now and it's absorbed a lot of my time. I don't even get the chance to watch TV anymore, never mind think of returning," she added.

She said that she wanted to say goodbye to the show and sent producers a voice note of herself for the reunion.

"The voice note has all of my signature phrases from my time on the show and I hope that people will smile and remember my time on the show when it plays," she added.

The popular Vuzu entertainment show announced this week that it would be going on an extended "break" as part of Vuzu's strategy to "constantly improve and reinvent content".

Speculation was rife that it had been yanked off air because of financial issues. A claim that M-Net's head of public relations Nondumiso Mabece later denied.

TshisaLIVE
