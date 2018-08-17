BLING'D UP! Sophie Ndaba & hubby Max Lichaba flaunt their diamond-encrusted watches
The matching his & hers watches are just levels, mchana.
17 August 2018 - 11:25
Sophie Ndaba and Max Lichaba have just taken this #lifegoal game to a whole new level with their matching diamond-encrusted time pieces.
Fam, that time we're out spreading out those last coins for petrol until pay day.
Max and Sophie shared a video of their flashy new jewelry.
After zooming in several times to try spot the brand of the watches they're sporting, we had a light bulb moment.
Max owns Lichaba Creations, which specialises in custom jewelry designs, so he probably got these babies specially designed.
Just watch those diamonds fam... #LEVELS
Also, side note... how gorgeous is Sophie's ring?