TshisaLIVE

BLING'D UP! Sophie Ndaba & hubby Max Lichaba flaunt their diamond-encrusted watches

The matching his & hers watches are just levels, mchana.

17 August 2018 - 11:25 By Chrizelda Kekana
Sophie and Max Lichaba.
Sophie and Max Lichaba.
Image: Via Instagram

Sophie Ndaba and Max Lichaba have just taken this #lifegoal game to a whole new level with their matching diamond-encrusted time pieces. 

Fam, that time we're out spreading out those last coins for petrol until pay day. 

Max and Sophie shared a video of their flashy new jewelry. 

After zooming in several times to try spot the brand of the watches they're sporting, we had a light bulb moment. 

Max owns Lichaba Creations, which specialises in custom jewelry designs, so he probably got these babies specially designed. 

Just watch those diamonds fam... #LEVELS

Also, side note... how gorgeous is Sophie's ring? 

#Mama and Papa

A post shared by Max Lichaba (@maxlichaba_) on

Here's what Zodwa Wabantu has to say about 'staying power'

"Keep your money moves mute!" says Zodwa.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Ntsiki Mazwai on alcohol & drugs ruining the entertainment industry

"Grahamstown saved my life," says Ntsiki Mazwai.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Caiphus Semenya pays tribute to jazz pioneer Queeneth Ndaba

Queeneth died on Wednesday at the age of 82. The star captivated audiences in the 50s and 60s and helped launch the careers of the late Miriam ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

'We believe she will pull through this test of life,' says Sbahle's dad

Sbahle Mpisane's family and friends have organised a prayer and fitness session.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. ProKid's family reveals post-mortem results TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini's kid Doja Cat's vid goes viral TshisaLIVE
  3. Sbahle has opened her eyes for the first time after horror crash TshisaLIVE
  4. Malcolm X to donate R10k to gogo 'humiliated' by video of her eating ice cream ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'The time for women to be in the background is over,' says Skeem Saam's Pretty TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

End of an era: Aretha Franklin dies at 76
High school pupil bust being drunk at school
X