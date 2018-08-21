WATCH | Little boy in tears after DJ Tira tells him to focus on school instead of rapping
The internet's split after Tira sent an aspiring young boy home from outside his studio.
DJ Tira nearly caused a Twitter civil war this week when he told a young boy camping outside his studio to focus on school before pursuing a music career.
The grade 8 pupil came to Tira's studio to show off his hip-hop skills and to try to get advice from Tira.
Tira was touched by the gesture but still sent the boy home and told him to come back only when he had his school report card for the year.
At one point the boy, who was giving 100 percent to his music dream, could be seen wiping his eyes as he was lectured by Tira.
Tira uploaded a video of the conversation on Twitter, alongside a caption preaching the sermon of education first.
"Education first. Please please please. I bumped into this kid outside my studio. I gave him pocket money to travel back home. Let's encourage our kids to finish school before pursuing a music career."
Tira's response sparked serious debate on social media, with some claiming he was wrong to send the young man packing and should have mentored him instead.
Why finish school first? Because in SA we told to go to school do your matric go to university get your diploma and degree then what?? Come back Mo Twitter and say please RT my employer might be in your timeline or stand at the robots n CV in my bag🤷— Bontle BMantlhasi (@BonkeM1) August 20, 2018
How old was mzambiya when he dropped his first hit give child a chance Malume pic.twitter.com/YNKkeJME0e— Tilly (@Tillytiny1) August 20, 2018
That's true but what if God gave this young boy talent yoMculo. We can't run away from the fact that school is not for all of us. Look at Cass , a dropout that is driving a Bentley.— Duke of Mthatha (@andy_zwaneZA) August 20, 2018
Give this young man an opportunity
Who said education is the answer to everything,to good life,to fight inhlupheko lesibhekenayo,if this young man is talented,and his passionate about music....give the boy the opportunity,uSiyabonga Nomvete made it without education,@cassperNyovest also made it. pic.twitter.com/e4HMHjeG51— #VoteNueSam (@MkhululiMxo) August 20, 2018
I strongly disagree brother, need I remind you how old was Mozambia & Mosawawa whey they started pursing music ? Chances of the lil boy ending up like them are close to “ depend on his fate “ you dig ? They are better mangers these days who understand feasibility , Boy is sorted— Keeytall Larmoola (@keeytall) August 20, 2018
The kid has talent, he shouldn't be discouraged by telling him about school. The only time we can polish our talent is when we young. Why is that when a kid purses a career in football no one takes the ball away from them and says focus on school? Let the boy do what he loves NOW— KING CHIZ 🤴 (@ka_madesi) August 20, 2018
Education only is not enough !!!!!!!We must nature our creativity!!!! pic.twitter.com/ApSRmAsvVJ— A king does not take orders from a winged she-e (@AlHaill_RSA) August 20, 2018
Others, including Reason, defended Tira's decision to tell the boy to focus on his education.
But this is the best way to address all kids with the same mentality. By doing it for twitter. Do you know how many of these speeches we hear? Some even drop out 1st. He just used social media to address others considering this. & even made you aware it happenes. Cum on!— A Z A N I A 🇿🇦 (@ReasonHD) August 21, 2018
Also... Tira gave this kid amazing advice. He me didnt ridicule him. He gave him a Reason to work harder at school and come back to focus on his dream. Why do that in silence!!! This is waaaaay more powerful.— A Z A N I A 🇿🇦 (@ReasonHD) August 21, 2018
great advise malume but can you let the kid drop some bars sizwe ukuthi ukhalela into ekhona yini pic.twitter.com/k0b0oEc4lC— GraduationSpeech🎓🎓🎓🎓 (@RAZOH_OBC) August 20, 2018
Shame and he is too young Malume..Hope he heard u very well!! Education is very important— Charlotte Kotu (@ThickShasha) August 20, 2018
Dankie Makoya bearings ngokulungisa izwe pic.twitter.com/jYbOlo8sIR— Melusi Gatsheni (@MelaSNR) August 20, 2018
Education first tell them mr Khathi n you hv listen your parents u hv your own degree as well. You cnt guarantee music career guys at least hv something as a back up.— Zanele Ntshakala (@z_ntshakala) August 20, 2018