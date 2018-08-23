IN MEMES | Mzansi goes wild over Bonang's 'fierce' GQ cover
All hail Queen Bonang!
Mzansi has come out in their numbers to applaud Bonang Matheba's GQ cover, which was released on Thursday.
Dressed in a black embellished suit, which showed off just enough of B's figure, she looked like a powerhouse to be reckoned with.
Bonang said the cover was a dream come true for her.
GQ South Africa shared the cover on its Instagram page, revealing that Bonang is the first ever woman to grace the "stand-alone" cover.
"The first ever South African woman to front the stand-alone cover of #GQSouthAfrica, @bonang_m discusses the role of power in the year of the woman, divulges her hopes for the future and reveals what you’ll never hear her talk about," the magazine shared.
Presenting @bonang_m for #ThePowerIssue this September. The first ever South African woman to front the stand-alone cover of #GQSouthAfrica, @bonang_m discusses the role of power in the year of the woman, divulges her hopes for the future and reveals what you’ll never hear her talk about. #GQxBonang out Monday 27 August. Shot by @xx_niquita_xx, interview by @bernd_fischer, styling and creative direction by @rustybeukes.
Here's some fun facts about the shoot that Bonang has shared on Twitter.
Fun fact: The Queen behind the lens is @xx_niquita_xx... talented, calm & drop dead gorgeous! She shot the entire story in 2 and a half hours! 🚀 Happy Women’s Month baby.. thank you! Had fun! #GQxBonang pic.twitter.com/WjJT7pcJPs— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) August 23, 2018
Fun fact: I shot this cover in my lounge!! Yup... My GQ cover was shot in my house.... Lol! 👑 #GQxBonang pic.twitter.com/ks7KgFMbgg— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) August 23, 2018
The BForce has flooded Twitter with praise for their queen.
Gorgeous OMG 😍😍😍😍😍😍#GQxBonang— Nomzamo Winnie Zanyiwe Madikizela Mandela (@debsdh12) August 23, 2018
That #GQxBonang cover is the statement that as a female she runs the industry especially after all the 'female covers' we saw this month— MPILO ZULU (@zulumpilopk) August 23, 2018
Bonang on the @GQMagazine Cover!!!! #GQxBonang pic.twitter.com/BF8BBKIhol— Papi 👑 (@Papirazzi_) August 23, 2018