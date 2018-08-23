TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Mzansi goes wild over Bonang's 'fierce' GQ cover

23 August 2018 - 14:20 By Karishma Thakurdin
Bonang Matheba is serving flames on the cover of GQ magazine.
Bonang Matheba is serving flames on the cover of GQ magazine.
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

All hail Queen Bonang!

Mzansi has come out in their numbers to applaud Bonang Matheba's GQ cover, which was released on Thursday. 

Dressed in a black embellished suit, which showed off just enough of B's figure, she looked like a powerhouse to be reckoned with. 

Bonang said the cover was a dream come true for her. 

GQ South Africa shared the cover on its Instagram page, revealing that Bonang is the first ever woman to grace the "stand-alone" cover. 

"The first ever South African woman to front the stand-alone cover of #GQSouthAfrica, @bonang_m discusses the role of power in the year of the woman, divulges her hopes for the future and reveals what you’ll never hear her talk about," the magazine shared. 

Here's some fun facts about the shoot that Bonang has shared on Twitter. 

The BForce has flooded Twitter with praise for their queen. 

