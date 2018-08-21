Rami Chuene slammed for 'blasphemy' in #MenAreTrash thread

Rami Chuene sparked widespread anger amongst Christians on Twitter after she shared stories from the Bible, which she believed show that #MenAreTrash.

It's not the first time that Rami has landed in hot water with Christians. In the past Rami got tongues wagging after she quoted Bible scriptures as TGOM on The Queen.

However, Rami has never shied away from sharing her opinions on social media, even if they are interpreted as controversial by tweeps.

The actress took to Twitter on Monday night to share a story found in the book of judges in the Bible where a woman was subjected to horrifying treatment.

The woman in the scripture was offered by her husband and his friends to a rapist so that they would be spared. The woman eventually died and instead of a respectable funeral her body parts were cut and sent all over the country.

#Hectic!