Rami Chuene slammed for 'blasphemy' in #MenAreTrash thread

Twitter is not impressed with Rami Chuene after she shared a biblical thread, showing "men are trash".

21 August 2018 - 13:12 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Rami Chuene sparked massive debate about the #MenAreTrash and the Bible.
Actress Rami Chuene sparked massive debate about the #MenAreTrash and the Bible.
Image: Instagram/Ferguson Films

Rami Chuene sparked widespread anger amongst Christians on Twitter after she shared stories from the Bible, which she believed show that #MenAreTrash.  

It's not the first time that Rami has landed in hot water with Christians. In the past Rami got tongues wagging after she quoted Bible scriptures as TGOM on The Queen

However, Rami has never shied away from sharing her opinions on social media, even if they are interpreted as controversial by tweeps.

The actress took to Twitter on Monday night to share a story found in the book of judges in the Bible where a woman was subjected to horrifying treatment.

The woman in the scripture was offered by her husband and his friends to a rapist so that they would be spared. The woman eventually died and instead of a respectable funeral her body parts were cut and sent all over the country.

#Hectic!

Then on Tuesday morning Rami went on to tell the story of Jezebel.

Jezebel is a woman, who is described as "morally unrestrained woman" and was the daughter of a king and a queen. However, she was killed mercilessly by men.

Rami told the story of how she was killed and how the whole story pointed to the essence of #MenAreTrash.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Rami declined to comment further on the fiasco. She said it's just part of conversations sparked during women's month and that she can't help what other people do with the information.

And just in case you think Rami is going to choke on her words...

Pshhhh... think again!

