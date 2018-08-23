TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Twitter's totally here for Bongiwe's 'explorer' life mantra!

23 August 2018 - 09:38 By Chrizelda Kekana
Moshe Ndiki is the host Uyang'thanda Na?
Image: Via Instagram

It seems like Uyangthanda Na? participants are determined not to let anything stand in the way of them trying to win over their crush. 

Earlier on in the season host Moshe Ndiki told viewers that nothing should stop them from getting their crush, and they're doing exactly that. 

Like take Bongani for example and how he poured his heart out to a girl Bongiwe on Wednesday night, who explained that she was in a relationship already. 

However, things got lit when sis decided that even though she was in a relationship, she was still exploring. Bongiwe explained that being in a relationship did not mean one was in a marriage and people could explore other options anytime they wished.

Twitter went in with the memes.

