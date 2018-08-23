IN MEMES | Twitter's totally here for Bongiwe's 'explorer' life mantra!
It seems like Uyangthanda Na? participants are determined not to let anything stand in the way of them trying to win over their crush.
Earlier on in the season host Moshe Ndiki told viewers that nothing should stop them from getting their crush, and they're doing exactly that.
Like take Bongani for example and how he poured his heart out to a girl Bongiwe on Wednesday night, who explained that she was in a relationship already.
However, things got lit when sis decided that even though she was in a relationship, she was still exploring. Bongiwe explained that being in a relationship did not mean one was in a marriage and people could explore other options anytime they wished.
Twitter went in with the memes.
Mo'ghel represents the "don't let my boyfriend stop you from getting your future wife" squad#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/sC5VPAv6ZO— bambii 🌻 (@MbamboBoitumelo) August 22, 2018
We can confidently says that who ever is dating that chic from #Uyangthandana is in trouble..— Katleho Motloung™® (@jazzynova85) August 22, 2018
That relationship is in ICU, even Jesus can't save it.. 😂😂😂#uyangithandana pic.twitter.com/Ri4OPzFYgn
Imagine tuning into #UyangthandaNa and seeing your girlfriend & hearing her say "you must explore." pic.twitter.com/K51a2Ob153— 23/08/Bday🌻 (@paballo_patsa) August 22, 2018
She was exploring a few minutes ago, now "she respects her relationship"? #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/fWdJGZ8Co0— Nubian Queen 🇿🇦👑 (@LessyJantjie) August 22, 2018
2011??? 😀😀😀 you got patience Shem bhuti😐#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/JBASmMyPW8— Mihlali.mih💫💫💫🔥 (@Kgauhel66308919) August 22, 2018
Whats Bbes means with "Explore" Is 👇👇 Hoecializing #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/YZtVGSRzD4— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) August 22, 2018
Maybe I should foward my application to her inhlanhla ayaziwa; she wants to explore, but not with Bongza 😂😂#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/RSwRFbh4tQ— Vus Lampard Ndaba (@vus_lampard) August 22, 2018
Thats the spirit boi #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/vRzGtDPbsX— Lawrence Ⓜosito (@Papiki_Mosito) August 22, 2018