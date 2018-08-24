Will the man behind Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere's fatal car crash be granted bail?

The motorist convicted of causing the deaths of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere and his friend‚ Kady-Shay O’Bryan is expected to appear in the Johannesburg High Court on Friday for judgment in his bail bid.

Preshalin Naidoo‚ who was sentenced in June to 10 years in prison for culpable homicide has applied for bail pending his appeal.

Simba and Kady were traveling on William Nicol Drive, Johannesburg on January 31, 2015 when Preshalin's car slammed into them on the N1 offramp. Simba's father, Joseph who was also in the car survived the crash.

Preshalin blamed mechanical failure for the accident. However, during the trial the court heard evidence from a tracking company that the vehicle had been speeding prior to the accident.

During judgment in January this year‚ magistrate David Mahango rejected the evidence of the defence's accident reconstruction expert that speed could not have caused the crash.