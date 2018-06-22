South Africa

Speedster jailed for Simba Mhere’s death denied right to appeal

22 June 2018 - 13:24 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The late Simba Mhere.
Image: SUPPLIED

The motorist convicted of causing the deaths of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere and his passenger‚ Kady-Shay O’Bryan‚ has lost his bid to get leave to appeal his 10-year jail term.

Preshalin Naidoo was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment on Monday by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court. His counsel‚ Advocate Francois Roetz‚ filed an application for leave to appeal against his conviction and sentence immediately after he was sentenced.

On Friday‚ Magistrate David Mahango turned down Naidoo’s application.

Mhere‚ 26‚ was an up-and-coming television presenter. O’Bryan‚ 29‚ was the mother of a four-year-old girl.

On January 31‚ 2015‚ Mhere was driving north on William Nicol Drive and was about to take the off-ramp to OR Tambo airport when a car slammed into them. His father‚ Joseph‚ who was also in the car‚ survived the crash.

