Unathi on new album: 'I thank God for giving me the strength to let go of things that made me comfortable'

It was the culmination of months of hard work that saw Unathi Msengana's fans gather to celebrate her new album at the Lyric Theatre recently, where the Sonini hitmaker gave a two hour performance.

Fans braved the cold weather to show their support for Unathi and her latest musical effort, Unathi: Brave, True and Strong.

Unathi, who changed her outfit three times during the show, said the album is "all me" because of the amount of time, money and dedication that has gone into it.

"I thank God for giving me the courage to let go of things that made me comfortable and to focus on one thing that I truly love. I was scared to take action and scared to truly give all my energy into something that I have been always criticised in and Saturday was a testimony that nothing is impossible with God," she told TshisaLIVE after the show.

She said that she has learnt to trust herself and God.

"Someone wrote on my Instagram page, 'look at God showing off when he rewards his children for the faithfulness.' And that's exactly how I feel. I think waiting and doing things right and making sure I trust in the process and making sure I pay attention to details has worked in favour."

Unathi produced and wrote 60% of the songs and it took her a solid six months to produce. She said she has been overwhelmed by the support she has received.

"I'm very grateful for the support system I have. My parents, best friends and my nanny, who's been with me longer than my daughter. I wouldn't be able to do it alone."

So, what's next? Well Unathi is hoping for collabs with Mama Letta Mbulu and Ladysmith Black Mambazo.