TshisaLIVE

Sifun'ukwazi! What the hell happened at Sun City in 2012?

29 August 2018 - 10:44 By Jessica Levitt
So did it happen at The Palace?
So did it happen at The Palace?
Image: suncity.com

Twitter had a late one on Tuesday night after a fight between Bonang Matheba and entertainment blogger Phil Mphela got really heated on social media and spilled over till near midnight.

Despite the hour (and the complaints about the time) the one thing that kept people from hitting club duvet was the expectation of those Sun City files.

Bonang told Phil to f-off after he said she shouldn't respond to reports in Sunday World which allege she had been summonsed to appear in court on charges of tax fraud. Bonang's management team has since confirmed she will be taking legal action against the publication.

After shots between the two during the day, Phil had his say on the social media platform and made reference to an incident that happened at Sun City in 2012.

But after that tweet shortly after 11pm, Phil left the Twitter streets. And the people want the info.

Sun City even got into the mix.

With Sun City topping the trends list we all have so many questions: Was it at Valley of Waves? Did something happen at the casino? Was it at Cabanas or The Palace?

Also...

Most read

  1. 'I want my dad' - Sbahle Mpisane speaks first words since horror crash TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi puts neighbours on blast after they woke him for a 'meet & greet' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | 5 artists that shut down Dankie San ProKid tribute TshisaLIVE
  4. Nicole Nyaba on AKA 'romance' - claims they were living together & split ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | New York fans lose their minds over Sho Madjozi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘We are going after DA’s white man’ Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...
‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
X