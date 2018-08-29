Sifun'ukwazi! What the hell happened at Sun City in 2012?

Twitter had a late one on Tuesday night after a fight between Bonang Matheba and entertainment blogger Phil Mphela got really heated on social media and spilled over till near midnight.

Despite the hour (and the complaints about the time) the one thing that kept people from hitting club duvet was the expectation of those Sun City files.

Bonang told Phil to f-off after he said she shouldn't respond to reports in Sunday World which allege she had been summonsed to appear in court on charges of tax fraud. Bonang's management team has since confirmed she will be taking legal action against the publication.

After shots between the two during the day, Phil had his say on the social media platform and made reference to an incident that happened at Sun City in 2012.