Sifun'ukwazi! What the hell happened at Sun City in 2012?
Twitter had a late one on Tuesday night after a fight between Bonang Matheba and entertainment blogger Phil Mphela got really heated on social media and spilled over till near midnight.
Despite the hour (and the complaints about the time) the one thing that kept people from hitting club duvet was the expectation of those Sun City files.
Bonang told Phil to f-off after he said she shouldn't respond to reports in Sunday World which allege she had been summonsed to appear in court on charges of tax fraud. Bonang's management team has since confirmed she will be taking legal action against the publication.
After shots between the two during the day, Phil had his say on the social media platform and made reference to an incident that happened at Sun City in 2012.
But after that tweet shortly after 11pm, Phil left the Twitter streets. And the people want the info.
Things we will never know— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) August 28, 2018
1. Who killed 2pac
2. What happened to Ricky which the same thing that happened to 50
3. What happened in Sun City
What happened in Sun City back in 2012. #Bonang #PhilMphela pic.twitter.com/GyLNXhXGyz— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) August 29, 2018
As we wait for "sun city 2012" 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pzIiBu12N1— Lungile (@erica_nkosi) August 28, 2018
Now I can’t sleep coz I want to know about what happened at sun city pic.twitter.com/49bZeWShbs— Sniper (@Sinesipho_) August 28, 2018
Yerr I don't like people with empty threats 😑 now we have to sleep without knowing what happened at Sun city ngo2012. I Phil so disappointed pic.twitter.com/6c6cdzNkK3— Khanyi 🦄 (@KMccaula) August 28, 2018
What if Bonang and Phill are just promoting a Cassper Nyovest Song Called "Sun City 2012" .— 無限月読 (@iamyxv) August 28, 2018
Will we ever get files about what happened in Sun City 2012? pic.twitter.com/HRsVLLoSOV— Keratilwe 💓 (@Trixx_Ray) August 29, 2018
Do you all know what happened in sun city now, phela I can't concentrate at work this sun city thing is getting to me and it's affecting my performance at work pic.twitter.com/PDZaryqb89— Progress🌼🌼 (@ProgieMinnie) August 29, 2018
I’m supposed to be studying but now I wanna know what happened at Sun City 😭😭😭— Thando K. (@zuluandyellow) August 28, 2018
Sun City even got into the mix.
With Sun City topping the trends list we all have so many questions: Was it at Valley of Waves? Did something happen at the casino? Was it at Cabanas or The Palace?
Also...