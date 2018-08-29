Windscreens & dodgy shorts: Skeem Saam’s Big Boy is heading to Durban
Pack the towels and the sunscreen because Skeem Saam's Big Boy and Leshole are heading to Durban for a vacay.
After months of misery, it seems Mzansi's favourite father and son duo are finally getting a slice of good luck and some sunshine.
Big Boy told Leshole about the trip on Tuesday night and had social media fans losing their minds with happiness.
But the tears of happiness were soon replaced with ones of laughter, as Big Boy explained how he was going to use "windscreen" instead of sunscreen and claimed his holiday outfit made him look like a toad.
The social media streets were a mess with reaction.
Leshole: And sunscreen— Master P 🏳🌈 (@zenseiLeli) August 28, 2018
Big Boy: Eng? O nyaka go re windscreen?#SkeemSaam ends me every day 😂 pic.twitter.com/nMaVP1ud7p
#SkeemSaam— NgwanaKoPitori💆🏿♀️ (@Kamogelo_MN) August 28, 2018
WINDSCREEN🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💔 big boy is a legend. pic.twitter.com/q2xRlRYDEI
Big boy ; Sunscreen ,You mean Windscreen 😂— MOREX (@MorenaMorex) August 28, 2018
#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/WbRl7Ojj8B
Loool Big boy "Windscreen"#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/WNqCaDYIV1— MNUNE ❤ & ✌ (@KZ_Bacela) August 28, 2018
Lol Bigboy jus said "I look like an overgrown toad.— Oneill ®™ (@OneillBathusi) August 28, 2018
What a big belly!#SkeemSaam 😂😂😂
#SkeemSaam "I look like an overgrown toad." - Big Boy Mabitsela. . .😂😂😂😂😂— Mvuyisi Tyiwani (@MercurialSoul22) August 28, 2018
Also, can we please take a minute to discuss those shorts. L.E.G.E.N.D!
Big Boy and Leshole now need this then they will all be set. @SkeemSaam3 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/LwcN270VST— General. (@Mthunzie_sa) August 28, 2018
Big boy's Durban outfit #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Q5ghsqvcpQ— Mushavhi (@Raphaell_D) August 28, 2018
#SkeemSaam Lol manje big boy is gonna tuck in that vest thingie at the beach??— Jen biyela™♛ (@JennyBiyela) August 28, 2018
Others warnedDurban fans to get ready for Big Boy and advised them to hide their baes.
Am still waiting for leshole to tell us the name of their hotel they have booked for Durban trip ,so I can visit them since ngihlala eDurban#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/ZszRJ6GjUz— Samkelo® (@uncle_sam04) August 28, 2018
Durban here we come #TheMabitselas Yasss #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/yiTHveTQrC— Mamago Kamo (@linahmabit) August 28, 2018
Hide your girlfriends Big Boy is coming for them 😂😂😂 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/stVh2ORSx9— 🍒_N h l a_🍒 (@Muhle__x) August 28, 2018