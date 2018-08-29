Windscreens & dodgy shorts: Skeem Saam’s Big Boy is heading to Durban

Pack the towels and the sunscreen because Skeem Saam's Big Boy and Leshole are heading to Durban for a vacay.

After months of misery, it seems Mzansi's favourite father and son duo are finally getting a slice of good luck and some sunshine.

Big Boy told Leshole about the trip on Tuesday night and had social media fans losing their minds with happiness.

But the tears of happiness were soon replaced with ones of laughter, as Big Boy explained how he was going to use "windscreen" instead of sunscreen and claimed his holiday outfit made him look like a toad.

The social media streets were a mess with reaction.