Windscreens & dodgy shorts: Skeem Saam’s Big Boy is heading to Durban

29 August 2018 - 10:41 By Kyle Zeeman
Skeem Saam's Leshole and Big Boy are everyone's fave father and son duo.
Image: Via Twitter

Pack the towels and the sunscreen because Skeem Saam's Big Boy and Leshole are heading to Durban for a vacay. 

After months of misery, it seems Mzansi's favourite father and son duo are finally getting a slice of good luck and some sunshine.

Big Boy told Leshole about the trip on Tuesday night and had social media fans losing their minds with happiness.

But the tears of happiness were soon replaced with ones of laughter, as Big Boy explained how he was going to use "windscreen" instead of sunscreen and claimed his holiday outfit made him look like a toad.

The social media streets were a mess with reaction.

Also, can we please take a minute to discuss those shorts. L.E.G.E.N.D!

Others warnedDurban fans to get ready for Big Boy and advised them to hide their baes.

