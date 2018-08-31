What's next? Zodwa Wabantu could open a kasi cinema

Zodwa Wabantu has become one of the most recognised faces in Mzansi and now wants to etch her name in "a hall of fame" with community projects that could include a community centre with a kasi cinema.

Now that she has revolutionised the vosho game, Zodwa's new focus is on developing land she bought to help others and carry on her legacy.

"I know that people still don't understand what I am, like in this industry. But I am here and whether they understand it or not I will not leave until I am sure my name will live on. I bought land in Nelspruit, I am still in talks with the relevant people, I want to build a community hall or centre. People will know my name when I'm gone," Zodwa told TshisaLIVE.

She said the hall could include a cinema and other recreational activities to keep kids off the streets.

"I don't really know what the hall would exactly be for at the moment. Maybe it can be a multi-purpose centre. I see it having a cinema and young people having a place to take them away from the streets. You know, drugs and alcohol, and the like. It will of course have a business side to it, maybe I'll sell popcorn there or something."

Zodwa said she was "obviously" going to first make sure she and her family were looked after before she started doing things for other people. She added that because of her upbringing she's always been passionate about helping others.

The star is now looking to go into other things like acting to increase her "fame" lifespan.

After all, people may forget her dance moves one day but they would never forget what she did for them.

How noble! We hope your plans come to life, Zee.