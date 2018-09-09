TshisaLIVE

Letshego Zulu & Ayanda Ncwane look stunning on Essays magazine

09 September 2018 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Ayanda Ncwane has described Letshego Zulu as a fellow queen.
Ayanda Ncwane has described Letshego Zulu as a fellow queen.
Image: Instagram/Ayanda Ncwane

Letshego Zulu and Ayanda Ncwane look all sorts of hot on the cover of Essays of Africa magazine. 

Both women have faced tragedies in their lives after losing their husbands, but have continued to hold their heads up high. 

They have decided to share their stories of heartbreak and facing adversity head-on in the cover article. 

"It wasn't until recently that I realised (Ayanda Ncwane) and I are God-given sisters. We have so much in common - from being born a fews days apart to meeting our best friends around the same time and indeed losing them around the same time too. As God would have it, the strong-willed Leo women he made us to be, we have faced life's challenges and in the best way we know how, we've managed to keep our chins held up high. Forever grateful for you, my Sister Ayanda," said Letshego. 

Dressed in pink they both ooze confidence and sophistication. 

New music alert | Langa Mavuso's Mvula is only the beginning of a heartbreak story

Langa Mavuso's latest single will tug at your heartstrings.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Nonhle Thema: I used to think that fame was my purpose

Nonhle said she became self-indulgent and thought fame was her calling in life.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Leshole & Big Boy's trip to Durban is the 'best thing' to happen to Skeem Saam

Anyone wanna show them around?
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Charlotte hitmaker wants to find an 'even better Prince Kaybee' with new TV gig

Prince Kaybee is returning to the show he once won as a contestant.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema labels Cassper Nyovest a 'bully' in #FillUp battle - Twitter goes ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Celebs defend Cassper in #FillUp saga against Benny Mayengani, but Twitter's ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Die Antwoord klap back SA style at Eminem TshisaLIVE
  4. Kanye West addresses Drake - Twitter goes berserk TshisaLIVE
  5. Moretele Park organisers: 'Amanda Black must stop the excuses & pay us ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X