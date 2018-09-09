Letshego Zulu & Ayanda Ncwane look stunning on Essays magazine

Letshego Zulu and Ayanda Ncwane look all sorts of hot on the cover of Essays of Africa magazine.

Both women have faced tragedies in their lives after losing their husbands, but have continued to hold their heads up high.

They have decided to share their stories of heartbreak and facing adversity head-on in the cover article.

"It wasn't until recently that I realised (Ayanda Ncwane) and I are God-given sisters. We have so much in common - from being born a fews days apart to meeting our best friends around the same time and indeed losing them around the same time too. As God would have it, the strong-willed Leo women he made us to be, we have faced life's challenges and in the best way we know how, we've managed to keep our chins held up high. Forever grateful for you, my Sister Ayanda," said Letshego.

Dressed in pink they both ooze confidence and sophistication.