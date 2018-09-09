Letshego Zulu & Ayanda Ncwane look stunning on Essays magazine
Letshego Zulu and Ayanda Ncwane look all sorts of hot on the cover of Essays of Africa magazine.
Both women have faced tragedies in their lives after losing their husbands, but have continued to hold their heads up high.
They have decided to share their stories of heartbreak and facing adversity head-on in the cover article.
"It wasn't until recently that I realised (Ayanda Ncwane) and I are God-given sisters. We have so much in common - from being born a fews days apart to meeting our best friends around the same time and indeed losing them around the same time too. As God would have it, the strong-willed Leo women he made us to be, we have faced life's challenges and in the best way we know how, we've managed to keep our chins held up high. Forever grateful for you, my Sister Ayanda," said Letshego.
Dressed in pink they both ooze confidence and sophistication.
And by God's grace... here are your September cover girls for @essaysofafrica magazine. Two Queens 👸🏽👸🏽, both August babies who both lost their best friends of 15 years , got knocked down hard but chose to rise and adjust their crowns to raise their kids as single moms GRACEFULLY💅🏾. Happy reading people🤗 ( Strange how Lesego & I were born same year, same month , few days apart, met our husbands the same year, lost them same year, lost them almost the same way🤔) but we didn't know each other until recent. MUA: @nomsamadida , Cover Styled by: @phuphogumedek