Zoleka details how Ma Winnie visits her in a dream

15 September 2018 - 07:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Ma Winnie with Zoleka at her graduation earlier this year.
Image: Instagram/Zoleka Mandela

Even though Zoleka Mandela is struggling to come to terms with the death of her grandmother and political stalwart Ma Winnie, she is comforted by all the wonderful memories they shared. 

In a touching Instagram post Zoleka reflected on how Ma Winnie would lie to her about getting enough sleep. 

"I'm going to miss how she always lied to me about having had enough sleep, only for me to see on her Fitbit dashboard (that tracks her sleep pattern) that she barely slept. I never got much sleep whenever I spent the night with her because she would talk so much that I would fall asleep and she'd still be talking in between the times that she dozed off herself," she said. 

Zoleka said her 'day one' would also burst into laughter whenever she would walk/jog around the house to make up 10,000 steps. 

"I'm not crying today or feeling like wanting to die without her. She paid me a visit again and in my dreams you guys  to tell me who she's with!  I miss my gran aka my Fitbit buddy every day (between each tick of a clock) but it sure feels great knowing that I can still smile or laugh whilst thinking about her and that when I ask her to show me that she's around, she does exactly that, even if it's in her own time." 

View this post on Instagram

Took this picture of My Day One (my grandmother) and I rocking our Fitbit watches 6 months ago, I'm going to miss how she always lied to me about having had enough sleep, only for me to see on her Fitbit dashboard (that tracks her sleep pattern) that she barely slept. I never got much sleep whenever I spent the night with her because she would talk so much that I would fall asleep and she'd still be talking in between the times that she dozed off herself! 😂 We'd burst into laughter when we checked how many steps we had reached by the time we saw one another because shortly after that, I would always jog on the spot whilst talking to her (or after she forced me to eat with her), how I would walk/jog around her room or up and down her passage and patio just to reach 10 000 steps! I don't know why she was always in stitches about it or why I found is so hilarious that she could never reach 1 000 steps, which made her laugh!!! 😂 I'm not crying today or feeling like wanting to die without her ... She paid me a visit again and in my dreams, you guys - to tell me who she's with! 🙏🏾 I miss my gran aka my Fitbit buddy everyday (between each tick of a clock) but it sure feels great knowing that I can still smile or laugh whilst thinking about her and that when I ask her to show me that she's around ... She does exactly that, even if it's in her own time!!! 🤗 I hope your hearts are smiling as you're reminded of your dearly departed loved ones, beloveds ... ❤️ Smile, our Angels on Earth are now Angels in Heaven ...

A post shared by Zoleka Mandela (@zolekamandela) on

