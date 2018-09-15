Zoleka details how Ma Winnie visits her in a dream

Even though Zoleka Mandela is struggling to come to terms with the death of her grandmother and political stalwart Ma Winnie, she is comforted by all the wonderful memories they shared.

In a touching Instagram post Zoleka reflected on how Ma Winnie would lie to her about getting enough sleep.

"I'm going to miss how she always lied to me about having had enough sleep, only for me to see on her Fitbit dashboard (that tracks her sleep pattern) that she barely slept. I never got much sleep whenever I spent the night with her because she would talk so much that I would fall asleep and she'd still be talking in between the times that she dozed off herself," she said.

Zoleka said her 'day one' would also burst into laughter whenever she would walk/jog around the house to make up 10,000 steps.

"I'm not crying today or feeling like wanting to die without her. She paid me a visit again and in my dreams you guys to tell me who she's with! I miss my gran aka my Fitbit buddy every day (between each tick of a clock) but it sure feels great knowing that I can still smile or laugh whilst thinking about her and that when I ask her to show me that she's around, she does exactly that, even if it's in her own time."