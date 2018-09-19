TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Trevor Noah compares racism in SA to America

19 September 2018 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Trevor Noah says SA has made strides towards eliminating racism while the same needs to be done in America.
Image: Instagram/ Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah has spoken out on the racial inequality in America, comparing it to the apartheid-era in SA and claimed that the states need to still get to point a where black people are seen as equal to everyone else. 

Trevor spoke to American TV personality Tanya Hart at the Emmy Awards on Tuesday and was asked for his thoughts on the racial struggles in America. 

"You know what is interesting is that South Africa and America share a few comparisons with their relationship with race and the racial history both countries have. I think a part of it is coincidence, part of it was because apartheid was based on much of what was happening in the United States."

He said there was a lot of comparisons between the two struggles but while South Africa had largely won its war for equality, black people in America were still fighting.

"It is an interesting world to be in where you can see so many pieces of the world which is familiar to you but at the same time have a different conclusion. In South Africa black people are the majority, black people got power and democracy is what freed everybody.

"In America you are still seeing a world where black people are still fighting to be considered completely equal, whether it be in the eyes of the law or the boardroom. Whether it be in employment. Just in a world where people go 'I can get the same loans, I can operate in the same world. I can work and live not being a suspect before I have done anything warrant any attention'. That's an interesting relationship to see unfold in 2018."

This is not the first time that Trevor has made comparisons between America and Mzansi.

Last year he compared our leaders, explaining why Zuma and Trump were in the same WhatsApp group.

“My president is currently embroiled in a scandal where his family has been using their ties to the presidency to make money. So, I don’t know if that rings a bell. What else? He had a few issues before he became president with sexual harassment. He’s friends with Vladimir Putin,” he said.

