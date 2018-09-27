TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu totally rocks Dubai

27 September 2018 - 13:59 By Karishma Thakurdin
Zodwa Wabantu is living her best lifein Dubai.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu

Zodwa Wabantu shook things up in Dubai with a lit performance at Kiza Restaurant and Lounge. 

The entertainer shared a series of videos from the performance and the venue was packed to capacity with screaming fans. 

Everytime Zodwa did a young vosho the crowd went made. 

The socialite jetted into the country living that business class life, which Busiswa said was motivation to all the other woman back home that they can live life on their own terms. 

Yaaasss kween! 

