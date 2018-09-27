WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu totally rocks Dubai
27 September 2018 - 13:59
Zodwa Wabantu shook things up in Dubai with a lit performance at Kiza Restaurant and Lounge.
The entertainer shared a series of videos from the performance and the venue was packed to capacity with screaming fans.
Everytime Zodwa did a young vosho the crowd went made.
The socialite jetted into the country living that business class life, which Busiswa said was motivation to all the other woman back home that they can live life on their own terms.
There's something so sweet about Zodwa Wabantu flying Business Class to Dubai. Like a sweet revenge on a society that always tells little nappy-headed black girls what they CAN'T do😏— #HighlyFlavoured (@busiswaah) September 26, 2018
Yaaasss kween!