'She was always a ball of energy,' Mandisa Nduna' heartfelt tribute to Shoki Mokgapa

Shoki Mokgapa's friend and colleague Mandisa Nduna has joined the outpouring of tributes that have flooded social media since her death was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

Mandisa told TshisaLIVE that Shoki's death is a great loss for the arts industry.

She explained that just days ago they had celebrated the news that their film Sew The Winter To My Skin was accepted as one of the official submissions at the 91st Oscars under the Best Foreign Language Film category.