WATCH | Bokang gushes over her man
Even after being together for years Bokang and Siphiwe Tshabalala are as smitten as teenagers.
And rightfully so!
Siphiwe celebrated his birthday earlier this week and Bokang couldn't stop gushing over her man.
Bokang added that she felt incredibly blessed to have Siphiwe in her life.
Sweet neh?
Monna Waka HAPPY BIRTHDAY (Still one my favorite videos) I just want to wish you a beautiful birthday... Thank you for simply being the man that you are, for being so loving , loyal to our little family and for choosing me day in and day out whether I’m at my best or my worst. Thank you for being my voice of reason, thank you for being calm when I’m all over the place and thank you being my praying partner and for dragging me out of bed some nights so we kneel and pray. I wish you all the best in all you do not just for us but for yourself Aswell. May you break records, be a beacon of hope and inspiration to the young people of this world. May you remain humble and rooted in Gods word. May God continue to show off with you. May you continue to tick from your list of goals and may you never grow weary and continue to have faith and believe in the power of your dreams .May you continue to be the undercover cool dude you are and continue to make me feel young and adventurous and mostly to make me laugh as hard as you make me. Oh how I love you , thank you for being a dedicated, committed and loving husband and father. Thank you for being my rock especially now...I’m so blessed to have you in my life will make today memorable ... cNt imagine doing this crazy thing called life without you.Happy birthday my love o gole o gole ♥️ @siphiweshabba