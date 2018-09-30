WATCH | Bokang gushes over her man

Even after being together for years Bokang and Siphiwe Tshabalala are as smitten as teenagers.

And rightfully so!

Siphiwe celebrated his birthday earlier this week and Bokang couldn't stop gushing over her man.

"Thank you for simply being the man that you are, for being so loving, loyal to our little family and for choosing me day in and day out whether I’m at my best or my worst. Thank you for being my voice of reason, thank you for being calm when I’m all over the place and thank you being my praying partner and for dragging me out of bed some nights so we kneel and pray."

Bokang added that she felt incredibly blessed to have Siphiwe in her life.

Sweet neh?