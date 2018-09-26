Nasty C spills on why he used his 'biggest' platform to put A-Reece on

Although Nasty C's announcement that he was adding A-Reece to his Ivyson Tour lineup came as pleasant surprise for many people, the rapper says it shouldn't have come as such a shock because there was never any beef to squash.

The 21-year-old rapper and now record label boss, told TshisaLIVE that A-Reece and him never actually had beef but instead inherited other people's projections of a beef because of being comparison.

"I just thought it would be really dope to introduce him to my crowd in Durban and at the same time show people that we are both dope. To show people that - I wouldn't even say squashed the beef because there was never any beef - just to clarify that to people. I wanted to use my biggest platform, and something I truly value, so that people can see that it's absolutely genuine."

Nasty explained that for him history, particularly SA hip hop history, needed a bit of a re-write and he was ready and willing to pen the first note. He said while he realised that it wasn't his "job" to take people with him to the top, he was determined to at least give people around him a push.

