TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Thando Thabethe surprises a fan to hand over her red carpet dress

30 September 2018 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Thando Thabethe is starring in Love Lives Here.
Thando Thabethe is starring in Love Lives Here.

Thando Thabethe made a young girl's dream a reality when she surprised her at home to hand over one of her designer dresses. 

In March, Thando announced that she would be giving away three of red carpet dresses to three fans for their matric dances. 

One of the winners was Mpumi who totally lost her mind when Thando rocked up at her home. 

Intersexions actress Shoki Mokgapa has died

Shoki died on Tuesday night.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Nasty C spills on why he used his 'biggest' platform to put A-Reece on

Nasty C says he wanted to show he was genuine.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Bonang must appear in court next month or be arrested, judge rules

Bonang's legal team had argued that she was not able to attend court because she had been invited abroad, while the state argued that the star was ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Lady Zamar, Distruction Boyz & DJ Black Coffee win at SA dance awards

"She was ecstatic and surprised to win. She won it last year and didn't expect to win it again but is so grateful to her fans for their support."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. #Naledi | 'He's not my boyfriend,' says girl at the centre of Cassper pool ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Shoki Mokgapa took her own life after a battle with clinical depression TshisaLIVE
  3. Julius Malema says under EFF government J'Something will keep the land! TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Babes Wodumo is 'still waiting for an apology' over THAT Metro FM ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I'm scared of bringing an innocent soul into this cruel world ' - Celebs share ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X