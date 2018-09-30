WATCH | Thando Thabethe surprises a fan to hand over her red carpet dress
30 September 2018 - 14:00
Thando Thabethe made a young girl's dream a reality when she surprised her at home to hand over one of her designer dresses.
In March, Thando announced that she would be giving away three of red carpet dresses to three fans for their matric dances.
One of the winners was Mpumi who totally lost her mind when Thando rocked up at her home.
We made it happen 😫😫😫😬😬😬😍😍😍😍‼️‼️‼️ thank you @Zarthdesigns @PixelCollective @khetiwemkhabela making this happen!!!! Life is about creating memories!!! I’m so happy I got to be a part of Mpumi’s matric dance experience ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/80GWTcqWc8— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) September 27, 2018