Ishmael recounts how Bonang once gave him a plate of food

Even though Bonang Matheba is one of Mzansi's biggest stars and has been called numerous names, for musician Ishmael Morabe she will always be the person who lent a helping hand to him.

During a recent interview with V Entertainment Ishmael recalled how Bonang had a heart of gold and gave him a plate of food when he was starving.

The musician and Bonang went to the same university before any of them entered the showbiz world.

"I was hungry. I was broke. She actually took me to res. That girl gave me a plate of food."

Ishmael added that he would never forget the kind gesture.

"She will always be sweet," he added.