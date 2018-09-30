TshisaLIVE

Ishmael recounts how Bonang once gave him a plate of food

30 September 2018 - 12:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Artist Ishmael Morabe remembers how Bonang was so kind to him.
Artist Ishmael Morabe remembers how Bonang was so kind to him.
Image: Instagram/Ishmael Morabe

Even though Bonang Matheba is one of Mzansi's biggest stars and has been called numerous names, for musician Ishmael Morabe she will always be the person who lent a helping hand to him. 

During a recent interview with V Entertainment Ishmael recalled how Bonang had a heart of gold and gave him a plate of food when he was starving. 

The musician and Bonang went to the same university before any of them entered the showbiz world. 

"I was hungry. I was broke. She actually took me to res. That girl gave me a plate of food."

Ishmael added that he would never forget the kind gesture. 

"She will always be sweet," he added. 

