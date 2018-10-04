WATCH | Kanye West tells students to leave Elon Musk the F alone!

Kanye West has once again raised eyebrows after he jumped on a desk at an art school to rant about leaving billionaire Elon Musk the "f**k alone".

According to several international reports Kanye left students at the small Detroit school in a state of confusion when he went on the completely inexplicable rant.

In a video that's been widely shared on the internet, Kanye could be seen jumping onto the desk and started shouting at the top of his voice.

"I don't give a f**k who's over at his house, leave that man the f**k alone. Leave that man the f**k alone."

We're just out here like...can someone fetch this guy?