WATCH | Kanye West tells students to leave Elon Musk the F alone!
04 October 2018 - 12:30
WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE
Kanye West has once again raised eyebrows after he jumped on a desk at an art school to rant about leaving billionaire Elon Musk the "f**k alone".
According to several international reports Kanye left students at the small Detroit school in a state of confusion when he went on the completely inexplicable rant.
In a video that's been widely shared on the internet, Kanye could be seen jumping onto the desk and started shouting at the top of his voice.
"I don't give a f**k who's over at his house, leave that man the f**k alone. Leave that man the f**k alone."
We're just out here like...can someone fetch this guy?