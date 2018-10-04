Emtee's harsh lesson: Being so open got me disrespected

Emtee has really grown since returning from a short break in the Free State and told TshisaLIVE the biggest lesson he's learnt is that being so open about his life led to him being disrespected.

Emtee recently returned to the spotlight after almost a month-long recovery break in Bloemfontein. The rapper went to ground after a video of him "collapsing" on stage during a performance went viral. The fiasco also led to calls for Emtee to get professional help amidst alcohol and drug abuse allegations.

Emtee told TshisaLIVE at the launch of AKA's Beam World mobile app that he was no longer so quick to get touched by haters who were coming for him.

"I have been alright since my break. I have been taking it easy. Everything I do now I think about it three, four times. I am more measured. I think being so open about my life and feelings was the mistake. People started to disrespect me because they think they know me. The funny thing is that people have a lot to say about me but I don't talk that much."