Tino Chinyani: I don’t recommend anyone in a relationship coming into the industry

Host of e.tv's The Morning Show Tino Chinyani has warned those looking to get into the industry to come in single, claiming that fame can have a real strain on relationships.

The star, who is also a model knows all about female attention and told TshisaLIVE that fame can be the biggest curse.

"The attention you get is probably the biggest temptation. It can get overwhelming sometimes. I actually don't recommend people come into the industry being in a relationship. It can take a toll on you and on your partner too. There are people who can balance it but for the most part it is difficult and I have seen people trip up."

He said another thing that has tripped up so many entertainers is their desire to be like someone else they see on screen, whether it's Bonang or Somizi.

"The biggest challenge breaking into the industry is being original. I think that is the biggest mistake that people make. They want to be in the industry so bad that they forget about being original. They don't understand that you need to know yourself first. There is so many challenges and temptations in the industry and if you don't know yourself you will get lost."

Tino nearly caused a heatwave on social media this past weekend when a snap of him shirtless in front of a mirror went viral.