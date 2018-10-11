Skeem Saam’s Pebetse won't give up on her radio dream: Every year I send demos to Metro

Pebetse Matlaila first cut her teeth in the entertainment industry as a radio presenter on Capricorn FM but after finding fame on Skeem Saam is preparing to launch a massive radio comeback, if only Metro FM would give her a call back.

The star, who plays the role of Mokgadi Matloga on the popular SABC 1 soapie, told TshisaLIVE how the role of Mokgadi was created for her while on radio and she decided to throw herself into acting fully.

But she never gave up on her radio career and joked that she's sent a demo to Metro FM every year.

"Radio chose me. It started when someone came to me and said they loved my voice and asked if they could train me into presenting. I have been putting my energy in Skeem Saam but I am not even ashamed to say, every year I send my demo's to Metro."