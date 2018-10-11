Skeem Saam’s Pebetse won't give up on her radio dream: Every year I send demos to Metro
Pebetse Matlaila first cut her teeth in the entertainment industry as a radio presenter on Capricorn FM but after finding fame on Skeem Saam is preparing to launch a massive radio comeback, if only Metro FM would give her a call back.
The star, who plays the role of Mokgadi Matloga on the popular SABC 1 soapie, told TshisaLIVE how the role of Mokgadi was created for her while on radio and she decided to throw herself into acting fully.
But she never gave up on her radio career and joked that she's sent a demo to Metro FM every year.
"Radio chose me. It started when someone came to me and said they loved my voice and asked if they could train me into presenting. I have been putting my energy in Skeem Saam but I am not even ashamed to say, every year I send my demo's to Metro."
"She's dedicated the next year to finding a radio home and said she was confident it could be achieved.
"I really want to return to radio. I had the opportunity to work on Alex FM earlier this year but I am trying. I guess it will work out according to God's timing. At the rigth time I will go back."
Pebeste said she couldn't wait for her fans to hear her on a different platform, if only they could forget about Mokgadi.
"I think the biggest misconception is that Mokgadi and Pebetse are the same person. We couldn't be more different. I get into a different space when I play her. I mean I know that people says that she cries a lot and I'm only hired to cry but it is a skill I have had to learn and master. I want to be the best, not a one hit wonder."