All hail queen Boity & her summer body!

Boity is living her best life in island paradise, which means she's been causing a massive heatwave on Instagram.

Not that we're complaining though.

Boity's bikini snaps are all the inspiration we need to keep pushing.

It's proof that clean eating and those extra hours at the gym are going to be worth it come Dezemba fam.

For now, Cava Boity's banging body.