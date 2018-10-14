WATCH | Here's why Lillian Dube 'joked' about having 7 vibrators

From what she wants inscribed on her tombstone to why she exaggerated the number of vibrators she has, it was no holds barred when Lillian Dube sat down with TshisaLIVE.

Everyone knows that Ma Lillian definitely isn't shy but when she preached the importance of self-love and revealed she has seven vibrators, Mzansi was left shooketh.

Just shooketh.

But it later emerged that seven was an exaggerated amount. Lillian told TshisaLIVE she has about three vibrators and inflated the number to make people laugh.

Oh and Ma Lillian also revealed that her tombstone should read: "I finally get to sleep alone."

It was one eventful interview!

Watch it here: