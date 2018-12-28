TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Khabonina's family vacay

28 December 2018 - 10:37 By Karishma Thakurdin
Khabonina and her fam are loving the holidays.
Image: Instagram/Khabonina

Two months after surprising Mzansi with news of her baby girl's birth, Khabonina has whisked her family away for some quality time. 

Taking to Instagram, Khabonina said she was loving every moment with her loved ones. 

She also gave fans advice about fighting for their happiness. 

"I’m in love with this small family of mine directly from God. I’m so grateful! So happy ! I never ever expected this much joy. Look we all deserve this, fight for it if you need to. " 

❤️ #DaciousOnHoliday

