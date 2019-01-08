TheQueen | Are Goodness & Thabiso dating in community of property?

Yoh! The Queen's Goodness has Thabiso wrapped around her finger and the internet is shooketh at how whipped he is.

Goodness, played by actress Zenande Mfenyana, inserted herself in the drama between Thabiso and his baby mama Siyanda and straight up started disrespecting Siyanda.

The internet was shaking at the confrontation and were all for sis Siyanda taking Thabiso to the papgeld court to get her coins.