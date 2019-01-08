TshisaLIVE

#TheQueen | Are Goodness & Thabiso dating in community of property?

08 January 2019 - 09:53 By Kyle Zeeman
Actress Zenande Mfenyana plays the role of Goodness on 'The Queen'.
Actress Zenande Mfenyana plays the role of Goodness on 'The Queen'.
Image: Instagram/Zenande Mfenyana

Yoh! The Queen's Goodness has Thabiso wrapped around her finger and the internet is shooketh at how whipped he is.

Goodness, played by actress Zenande Mfenyana, inserted herself in the drama between Thabiso and his baby mama Siyanda and straight up started disrespecting Siyanda.

The internet was shaking at the confrontation and were all for sis Siyanda taking Thabiso to the papgeld court to get her coins.

Viewers were also conflicted over whether they loved Goodness' fire or wanted to straight up kill her.

They took to social media to vent their frustration and try to make sense of it all.

The Queen’s Sipho Manzini: I'm nothing like Mjekejeke

Sipho says that he would never be caught in the situations that Mjekejeke finds himself.
TshisaLIVE
9 days ago

TVs favourite aunts & uncles

They give us life and (sometimes) great advice.
TshisaLIVE
13 days ago

The best soap moment ever! The time Brutus pulled a 'Jesus' & resurrected!

LOL! If you think about it... Brutus is a living ancestor!
TshisaLIVE
16 days ago

Most read

  1. Tributes continue to pour in for musician Dan Tshanda TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Flames! Bonang Matheba in that bikini is everything! TshisaLIVE
  3. Will Mabala Noise bounce back? TshisaLIVE
  4. Three baecations that had us all jelly in 2018 TshisaLIVE
  5. 3 times English showed us flames in 2018 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘You guys are missing the point!’ Twitter reacts to Siya Kolisi’s ...
Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
X