TheQueen | Are Goodness & Thabiso dating in community of property?

Yoh! The Queen's Goodness has Thabiso wrapped around her finger and the internet is shooketh at how whipped he is.
Goodness, played by actress Zenande Mfenyana, inserted herself in the drama between Thabiso and his baby mama Siyanda and straight up started disrespecting Siyanda.
The internet was shaking at the confrontation and were all for sis Siyanda taking Thabiso to the papgeld court to get her coins.
Siyanda should just take Thabiso ko papgeld so Moss can intervene wabo #TheQueenMzansi #Papgeld— Siziling1 (@SizilingTee) January 7, 2019
Viewers were also conflicted over whether they loved Goodness' fire or wanted to straight up kill her.
They took to social media to vent their frustration and try to make sense of it all.
Thabiso should fall into a borehole once.... If he's going to allow goodness to abusive his power like this😏. That nigga is powerless when shes with goodness 🙆♀️ #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/pBq9Cvua7g— BabesLeera💞💛💦 (@B_LeratoLeps) January 8, 2019
Goodness...i love her 💕 but i hate her...but then she's gorgeous💐 and a little evil. Its confusing me😒#TheQueenMzansi @Zenande_Mcfen— Innocentia Mazibuko (@InnocentiaMazi3) January 8, 2019
This issue ya Goodness... i leave it to God... im too young #TheQueenMzansi— Michellespk (@mimie212fancy) January 7, 2019
The truth is most women bayafana nje noGoodness. Suddenly people are acting as if what Goodness is doing is new, hhayi anime Nina please #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/vnurKHrEor— Mduduzi Hadebe 🇿🇦™ (@macmonate) January 7, 2019
The devil works hard but Goodness works harder 😒 #TheQueenMzansi— your gurl (@thinashemotale) January 7, 2019
Guys let us not look at thabiso only— 🇿🇦Mudli wakotini🇿🇦 (@siphosami_sa) January 7, 2019
Yes he is stupid we agree bt
Let this be a lesson 2 women as well not 2 depend 2much on men
There are lot of goodness outchea who can tyk the man u are relying on real quickly & u will cry like siyanda
STUDY❗
Advance Yourself#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/NkpcZwZMvN
Everyone out here blaming Goodness for Thabiso’s stupidity... Someone please make me understand!?#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/THNnP8HFjb— ♻UncleBob (@RNTsquared) January 7, 2019
The day i meet Goodness ne bathong yerr#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/Lh0m4eeEO1— Phonyoka (@MALOMEPhonyoka) January 7, 2019