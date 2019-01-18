Kukithi La house dispute has social media in a mess
Imagine having to leave your childhood home when your parents separate only for the home to be given to the nephew of your father’s girlfriend when he dies.
That was exactly the mess Nhlanhla found herself in on Thursday night’s episode of Kukithi La when she went on the show to sort out the debacle and try to get her late father’s house back.
Nhlanhla’s parents married and later separated, her father never remarried but had a girlfriend. Both parents are deceased, the house is now registered in the girlfriend’s nephew's name.#Kukithila Thurs at 21h30! pic.twitter.com/l4mlBiYxD0— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) January 17, 2019
Sis was convinced that the house should have been left to her when her pops died and not Mxolisi. But Mxolisi claimed he had upgraded the house and it was his.
The situation wasn’t helped with Mxolisi ducking and diving, while refusing to acknowledge that he had done anything wrong.
However, fans of the show were convinced that something dodgy was going on and demanded that he leave the house and give up ownership to Nhlanhla.
They made their case through memes and messages on Twitter, as the show’s hashtag shot up the trends list.
Family Members Can't Be Trusted...They Be Acting Like They Care While You Still Alive...Ifa Wena , They Switch And Mistreat Your Children #KukithiLa pic.twitter.com/5OWoUpCIj6— Ivan Is The Name 🐼🎲🎱 ◢◤ (@Effective_IV) January 17, 2019
#KukithiLa municipality giving people's houses away & leaving direct descendants homeless. @CityofJoburgZA should consider following up on all these municipality errors pic.twitter.com/NdnC8Cx8Jc— Hlengiwe (@Freshfacedcosmy) January 17, 2019
Haai will is very important guys...#KukithiLa pic.twitter.com/SlY0ZHwPpj— IG ❤❤❤❤ (@Dudu_sithole) January 17, 2019
Mxolisi Is Really Talking To Them Like That?? #KukithiLa pic.twitter.com/GgMbiFSF1M— Ivan Is The Name 🐼🎲🎱 ◢◤ (@Effective_IV) January 17, 2019
The Way I See It..Mxolisi Ain't Got Legit Paperwork, That's Why He's On The Run... #KukithiLa pic.twitter.com/4WWAuOetTk— Ivan Is The Name 🐼🎲🎱 ◢◤ (@Effective_IV) January 17, 2019
It is the father's fault. Well, that's if he really signed the house over to the step mother. #KukithiLa— S² (@SbohSibisi) January 17, 2019
Men complicate shit #KukithiLa pic.twitter.com/ppBPXcI9ja— FemaleMalcolmX (@NoMoreBeamer) January 17, 2019