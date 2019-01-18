TshisaLIVE

Kukithi La house dispute has social media in a mess

18 January 2019 - 09:20 By Kyle Zeeeman
Siyabonga Mdlalose is the host of 'Kukithi La'.
Imagine having to leave your childhood home when your parents separate only for the home to be given to the nephew of your father’s girlfriend when he dies.

That was exactly the mess Nhlanhla found herself in on Thursday night’s episode of Kukithi La when she went on the show to sort out the debacle and try to get her late father’s house back.

Sis was convinced that the house should have been left to her when her pops died and not Mxolisi. But Mxolisi claimed he had upgraded the house and it was his.

The situation wasn’t helped with Mxolisi ducking and diving, while refusing to acknowledge that he had done anything wrong.

However, fans of the show were convinced that something dodgy was going on and demanded that he leave the house and give up ownership to Nhlanhla.

They made their case through memes and messages on Twitter, as the show’s hashtag shot up the trends list.

