'A legend has fallen' - tributes pour in for Oliver Mtukudzi
An outpouring of tributes have flooded social media as news of legendary Zimbabwe-born legend Oliver Mtukudzi's death at 66 years' old spreads on Wednesday.
Gallo Records confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the musician had died, but no further details were available at this stage.
News of the legendary musician's death left fans heartbroken and they took to social media to express their sadness.
Oliver's death hit harder when fans realised that today (January 23) also marked one year since his close friend and SA jazz legend Hugh Masekela died.
Shortly after Hugh's death last year Oliver paid heartwarming tribute to his friend and called him a "mentor and brother".
Oliver had just released his 67th album just over 10 months ago and was concerned about spreading the message that people needed to love one another in these hard times.
Here are some of the tributes.
The fact that Oliver Mtukudzi passed on on the first death anniversary of his friend Hugh Masekela.....💔💔💔 #riptuku #Tuku pic.twitter.com/ycprj9EFjU— Wishes Zimunya🇿🇼 (@wishietarie) January 23, 2019
I'm shocked at the fact that Mr Hugh Masekela and Mr Oliver Mtukudzi both passed on on the 23rd of January 😰💔#RiPOliverMtukudzi #ripmtukudzi— 🍉MsStarFire⚘Ntomby (@Ntosh_Kaylow) January 23, 2019
💔💔💔💔💔💔💔
RIP to the Zim legend Oliver Mtukudzi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/G432vmE161— Snapchat: DjGrillz (@DjGrillzIRELAND) January 23, 2019
Oliver Mtukudzi?? No ways. 💔😭😭— Simphiwe Nxumalo (@ziwathegreat) January 23, 2019
Anyone that knows me and my music knows how I’ve been dying for the longest time to see him perform live, damn, I’m so hurt. 😭😭😭
The END OF AN ERA ZIMBABWE AS LEGENDARY OLIVER MTUKUDZI PASSES ON. A SAD DAY INDEED IN THE HISTORY OF THIS COUNTRY. A HERO PAR-EXCELLENCE. GO WELL TUKU. OUR HEARTS ARE WITH 'NERIA. MHSRIP pic.twitter.com/VzDgyaogs2— Tafadzwa 2boy Mugwadi (@TafadzwaMugwadi) January 23, 2019
Oliver Mtukudzi bathong....... Same day as Hugh Masikela tjoh!— 💋Tebogo 🤸🏽♀️🤸🏽♂️ (@T36090) January 23, 2019
Thank you for the music ntate Oliver Mtukudzi. When you get to Heaven, please play my mother Raki. It was her favourite song by you. Rest in perfect harmony. #RIPOliverMtukudzi pic.twitter.com/ggtDo3qWcp— Baby Brother (@Blaklez) January 23, 2019
Really saddened by the news of the passing of the legendary Oliver Mtukudzi 🇿🇼🇿🇦 23 January never loved us💔— 🔍 The Anonymous👤 (@Sibu_DaAuthor) January 23, 2019
Hugh Masekela 23-01-2018
Oliver Mtukudzi 23-01-2019
Two friends taken from us but reunited in heaven #RIPOliverMtukudzi #RIPTuku pic.twitter.com/zQXLJwquwT