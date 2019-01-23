TshisaLIVE

'A legend has fallen' - tributes pour in for Oliver Mtukudzi

23 January 2019 - 17:05 By Chrizelda Kekana
Fans of legendary Zimbabwean Oliver Mtukudzi were left devastated by the news that he's died on Wednesday.
Fans of legendary Zimbabwean Oliver Mtukudzi were left devastated by the news that he's died on Wednesday.
Image: Antonio Muchave/Sowetan

An outpouring of tributes have flooded social media as news of legendary Zimbabwe-born legend Oliver Mtukudzi's death at 66 years' old spreads on Wednesday.

Gallo Records confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the musician had died, but no further details were available at this stage.

Legendary jazz musician Oliver Mtukudzi has died

Details around Oliver Mtukudzi's death have not yet been revealed.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

News of the legendary musician's death left fans heartbroken and they took to social media to express their sadness.

Oliver's death hit harder when fans realised that today (January 23) also marked one year since his close friend and SA jazz legend Hugh Masekela died. 

Shortly after Hugh's death last year Oliver paid heartwarming tribute to his friend and called him a "mentor and brother". 

Oliver had just released his 67th album just over 10 months ago and was concerned about spreading the message that people needed to love one another in these hard times.

Here are some of the tributes.

Oliver Mtukudzi set to release his 67th album at 65 years old

Legendary jazz musician Oliver Mtukudzi, who already has 66 albums under his belt is ready to give fans his 67th offering that is packed with "life ...
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

WATCH: Oliver Mtukudzi's heartfelt tribute to a 'real friend', Bra Hugh

A long time friend, mentor and brother is how Oliver Mtukudzi described the late Bra Hugh Masekela and reminisced on the amazing times they had ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Charlize Theron 'dating' Brad Pitt & the internet can't deal TshisaLIVE
  2. 'R8-million stolen from Living Legends fund,' says acting chair Letta Mbulu TshisaLIVE
  3. Here’s why Somizi gave this interracial OPW couple the thumbs up TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu on performing in Namibia: It was the first time I was not judged ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Shona Ferguson kills the game with one snap of their mansion & his car ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe protests - What has happened so far
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo reprimands media over premature reporting
X