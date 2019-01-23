'A legend has fallen' - tributes pour in for Oliver Mtukudzi

News of the legendary musician's death left fans heartbroken and they took to social media to express their sadness.

Oliver's death hit harder when fans realised that today (January 23) also marked one year since his close friend and SA jazz legend Hugh Masekela died.

Shortly after Hugh's death last year Oliver paid heartwarming tribute to his friend and called him a "mentor and brother".

Oliver had just released his 67th album just over 10 months ago and was concerned about spreading the message that people needed to love one another in these hard times.

Here are some of the tributes.